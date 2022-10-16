Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Patriots vs. Browns Highlights | NFL Week 6

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Winning games in this league is about having good players"

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Bailey Zappe 10/16: "We've definitely made some strides"

Tyquan Thornton rushes for a 19-yard touchdown vs. Cleveland Browns

Hunter Henry couldn't possibly be more open on 31-yard TD

Rookie TD connection! Zappe zips scoring toss to Tyquan Thornton

Photos: Patriots at Browns Week 6

Jonnu Smith breaks two tackles on a 53-yard catch-and-run

Bailey Zappe high-points Meyers for 20-yard top-shelf catch

Rhamondre Stevenson makes 31-yard TD run look easy

Bailey Zappe dials up 29-yard deep ball to leaping Parker

Kyle Dugger's INT marks his second straight game with a takeaway

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Oct 16, 2022 at 05:21 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Gamebook [PDF]

