Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Marcus Jones weaves through special teams traffic on 46-yard kick return

Jonathan Jones sets up Pats in the red zone off of Cousins misfire

Mac Jones keeps his composure, finds Meyers for 26 yards

Mac Jones with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots at Vikings

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews (Thigh) Inactive for Thursday Night's Game vs. Vikings

Patriots Elevate Bill Murray from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Gamebook: Patriots at Vikings

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 22, 2022.

Nov 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

Staff

NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

View Gamebook [PDF]

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 11/24: "We've got to play better on defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/24: "We just have to find a way to win"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/24: "We can't hang our heads for too long"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Watch the highlights from the NFL Week 12 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

