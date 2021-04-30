Get to know the Mac Jones, the Patriots first-round pick

Jones even went as far to say that he and Harris were texting before the draft and he was secretly hoping he would land with the Patriots when all was said and done.

While at Alabama, Jones came to be known as "The Joker," a nod to the legendary Batman villain. In an article on NFL.com, his former teammates and coaches describe Jones as a "ham," "goofball," and "comfortable in his own skin," despite sitting lower in the depth chart early in his collegiate career. His huge smile earned him the nickname, but Jones eventually let the "badass Joker" out, according to a former teammate, showing his grit.

"The Joker" may have been gifted to Jones by his teammates, but his unique middle name, McCorkle, came from his mother's side of the family. McCorkle is his mother, Holly's, maiden name, and so her family name lives on with her son. His competitive nature is also in the family's blood. Jones's dad, Gordon, played collegiate and professional tennis.

By all accounts, Jones is someone who doesn't give up, even in the face of his own mistakes and disappointments. He took his biggest mistake while at Alabama and used it to launch himself in a new direction. As a redshirt freshman, Jones was arrested for driving under the influence, something he said he addressed with every team he spoke to before the NFL Draft. Having been granted grace and a chance to prove himself, Jones owned up to it and used this as an opportunity to change, often spending Saturday nights at an indoor football complex to work on his craft, according to AL.com.

This fire to do better and be better led to him landing the starting role after Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip in 2019 and declared for the Draft in 2020. Jones led his team to victory in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.