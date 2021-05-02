Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Ronnie Perkins

Next up is defensive end Ronnie Perkins out of Oklahoma.

Since Perkins was a kid, football was everything. In an endearing anecdote featured in The Athletic, Perkins marked up the floors in his family's home because he would only wear his football cleats. From a young age, Perkins was always doing more and doing things bigger than his parents expected. Even though he's the youngest of six, Perkins earned the name "Man Man" because of he was always surprising people with his sense of invincibility, his mother told The Athletic.

In his first interview with media as a Patriot, Perkins said that Patriots fans could expect big things from him -- on and off the field.