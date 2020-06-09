Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 09:21 AM

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Stephon Gilmore sat down with Brian Baldinger for NFL.com's newest series, NFL Game Pass Film Session, which features some of today's best players breaking down their film and explaining how they see the game.

Gilmore begins the show by briefly talking about his high school career, where he was a quarterback who didn't even play defense. Steve Spurrier recruited him to South Carolina as an "athlete" but Gilmore, who didn't want to play receiver, ended up starting at cornerback as a freshman. He'd be selected 10th overall by the Bills after his junior season and since coming over to the Patriots has cemented his place as a shutdown corner, winning the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gilmore walked Baldinger through some of his best plays of the 2019 season during the episode, where his preparation and attention to detail shines through. Studying the tendencies of receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Robby Anderson and Tyreek Hill, especially depending on their splits and the situation, gives Gilmore the confidence to anticipate what's coming.

"I study a lot," said Gilmore. "There's probably not one route any guy's ran that caught the ball that I haven't already seen. They're not going to throw the ball to him if it hasn't worked all year. They're going to try to do the same thing."

On each play, Gilmore describes his mindset and the list of situational factors that he's checking off before the snap. Then, post-snap, he shows how critical it is to play within the defense and to finish each and every play.

On one particular play by Amari Cooper, it was almost a catch if not for Gilmore's strong hands that punched the ball out and caused an incompletion.

"That's one thing I try to do a good job is on the finish," shared Gilmore. "Sometimes they may catch it but you can always punch it out. He's gotta catch it, he's gotta go to the ground. The finish is the most important part."

Baldinger put up one negative play from the second Patriots-Bills matchup, a 53-yard touchdown pass to John Brown where the receiver split Gilmore and Devin McCourty.

Gilmore broke the play down, acknowledging his mistake of not getting his hands on Brown and preventing him from his second move that allowed him to get open. Like a true cornerback, Gilmore knew his mistake as soon as the play hit and was already moving on by the time he got to the sidelines.

Perhaps the biggest recurring theme of GIlmore's play is trusting himself, leaning on all the study and experience he has put in and playing fast.

That came to light particularly against the Dolphins in Week 2, a game in which Gilmore would grab a 54-yard pick six.

"I know that the coaches over there came from New England," said Gilmore as he reflected on a tipped ball that he had that was picked off by Devin McCourty. "It was early in the season, I was just trying to trust it. Envision myself going against our offense and trusting myself."

But beyond trusting himself, trusting his teammates is another big part of his defensive success -- knowing where his support is and playing into it.

Gilmore credited the veteran safeties for giving him the freedom to play without hesitation.

"Any time you have trust like that on the back end, you don't have to worry, you can just play aggressive," said Gilmore. "There's a lot of pressure but I wouldn't say it's pressure because if you trust your teammates there's no pressure."

The foundation all starts in training camp for Gilmore, who focuses not only on his opponents but on himself and his teammates and getting better as the season progresses.

"It takes a lot of hard work during training camp, during the season, to get better and better every game because nobody's playing their best football week one," said Gilmore. "So you're getting better, learning about yourself, learning about your teammates and taking it all in and trying to improve your game each and every week."

NFL Game Pass' Film Session is a great watch with the kind of real football insight from the players themselves that's hard to find. Gilmore provided fantastic insight into his game, an amazing window into the chess match that is happening every play on the field. It's also a great look back at one of the best seasons any player in the NFL had in 2019.

Additional episodes featuring Deshaun Watson, Melvin Gordon and Adam Thielen, along with many others are now available for streaming. Game Pass access is currently free of charge through end of July.

Related Content

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2
news

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Second-year running back Damien Harris is leaning on his veteran teammates as he prepares for 2020.
Bentley looking to seize opportunity
news

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Third-year linebacker ready to step into a leadership role for Patriots defense.
Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees
news

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Andre Tippett is among 10 players with Patriots ties to earn a spot on the ballot for the 2021 class for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers
news

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Eight veteran free agent signings get their numbers.
Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).
news

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Who were the five best players Willie McGinest played with in his NFL career? What was Ty Law's best attribute? How did Richard Seymour resemble The Hulk?
Williams looking to break through in Year 2
news

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Second-year cornerback Joejuan Williams is competing for playing time in a crowded secondary.
James White balances challenging offseason
news

James White balances challenging offseason

Pats veteran captain weighs in on being ready when training camp starts as the team wraps their spring with a focus on social justice.
20 Burning Patriots roster questions
news

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

With an unprecedented offseason now in the rearview mirror, here's what this spring's roster building has left us pondering.
Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display
news

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn hopes his injury problems are in the past.
NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols
news

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

League proceeding toward on-time start for training camps.
Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency
news

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

The second-year player is taking a detailed approach to both the physical and mental sides of the game this offseason.

Latest News

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Advertising