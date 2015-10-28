Go behind the scenes at Chandler Jones' ProShop photo shoot

Chandler Jones recently released his inner fashion model as he showed off the latest looks from the Patriots ProShop, including the new gold Championship Drive Collection as well as gear in honor of the league-wide Salute to Service initiative .

Some of you may have gotten a sneak peek on our official Patriots Snapchat (if you're not following us, search "Patriots" and join the fun), but don't fret if you missed out! Our Patriots Lifestyle team was there to capture all the action too. Check out our exclusive behind-the-scenes photos below and then be sure to look for the ProShop's winter e-catalog in mid-November.