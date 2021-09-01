Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

At the 2021 backpack giveaway, Guy spoke with the kids and offered a key piece of advice: never be afraid to ask for help.

"The only way you can succeed at being a better you is to ask for help. There's nobody that can tell you that you're less than or different," Lawrence said. "Go ask the teacher, supervisor or somebody for a little bit of help with schoolwork and the issues that you're having. People that look out for the best interest for you are the people that are willing to take the extra time to make sure you're okay."

That is a lesson that Guy doesn't just preach. He's lived it.

As a college student, Guy was diagnosed with four learning difficulties (dyslexia, dyscalculia, ADHD and ADD). Instead of struggling in silence in the classroom, Guy sought out help, ultimately achieving a 3.5 GPA in college. Now, Guy makes it a priority to speak about his own learning difficulties to set an example for kids who are like him.

If a kid with learning difficulties can grow up to be a professional football player, learning a playbook and speaking in public on a weekly basis, they can accomplish their dreams too.

In 2020, Guy was honored by the S.E.A.L. Foundation for his advocacy.