5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Gronk and Edelman to appear on 'Wahlburgers'

Jul 27, 2015 at 03:35 AM
Floyd Reese.
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

20150727-wahlburgers-603.jpg

Burger expert Julian Edelman and one-timeTop Chef judge Rob Gronkowski are putting their food knowledgeto the test on this week's episode of "Wahlburgers."

Set to air Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on A&E, the episode sees Mark Wahlberg task big brother Paul with creating a special burger to honor the Patriots. In a preview clip, Julian and Gronk step in to offer some advice, but Paul seems hesitant about their suggestions.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also makes an appearance in the clip, challenging Paul to make a field goal to earn the deciding vote on the burger recipe.

This is not the first time the Patriots have been part of the local reality show. Last summer, Gronk made a cameo in the season premiere, as he taught Paul about fantasy football in exchange for a cooking lesson. 

[embedcode:561]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

