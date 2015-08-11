Gronk goes country

Just when you thought Rob Gronkowski's music career was over, he's back at it again with another tune. This time he's channeling his inner country star and singing about his love for dirt roads, pick-ups, Dunkin' iced coffee and America. (Yes, really.)

In the funny music video, Gronk and buddy Big Papi sport cowboy hats and sip on – what else? – iced coffee. There's some lasso action and even a little line dancing too.

The video is the fourth in Gronk and Big Papi's Summer Chill promotion with Dunkin' Donuts, which has seen them cross music genres in a quest to honor their favorite summer beverage in song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bojiiJihHV8&feature=youtu.be

Gronk's spoof isn't the only Patriots-country music connection to pop up in recent days, though. While performing in Massachusetts last week, country star Scotty McCreery sported boots with Patriots and Red Sox logos on them, and even showed some love for Tom Brady.