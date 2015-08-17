Gronk shows off ring in awesome 'This Is SportsCenter' ad

Rob Gronkowski may not have Instagrammed or Facebooked his new ring, but he certainly isn't shy about showing it off at the office.

In a funny 'This is SportsCenter' commercial released today, Gronk proudly displays his bling to Neil Everett, Stan Verrett and Kenny Mayne, who are eager to know more about how the special moment went down.

But when Gronk walks away, they are less than kind about the ring. (Cough, cough, jealous.)

Check out the full spot, including a Papa Gronk cameo, below.

[embedcode:891]

With his commercial, Gronk is following in the footsteps of teammate Stephen Gostkowski, who got the honor last year in a "This Is SportsCenter" ad titled "Icing."

[embedcode:896]

Can't see the video? Click here to watch on ESPN.