'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

It will be nine years in January since Henry Andrade passed away at the age of 18 from cancer, and while it is difficult for his mother, Carolina DaLomba, to tell Henry's story, she knows she must. She wants to keep Henry's memory and spirit alive in any way she can.

This year for his birthday, Carolina made t-shirts so people who knew and loved Henry could keep him with them. Like the orange "Team Henry" bracelets she and Henry made years before, it was a visible marker of support and love for her son.

She's taken up two of his passions in the time since his passing – social media and football. She once had no interest in either, and she now loves both thanks to Henry. After the Patriots defeated the Browns on Nov. 14, Carolina found herself scrolling through Instagram. When she got a tag notification from Devin McCourty, Carolina stopped in her tracks.

Right there in her feed, Devin was wearing a t-shirt in honor of Henry.

"Just having fun with the boys repping my guy Henry today…we all need angels," McCourty wrote.

If you fall down the proverbial social media rabbit hole, scrolling farther and farther back on both Devin's Instagram and his wife, Michelle's, you will see a bright orange bracelet on Devin's wrist. It was there when the couple got engaged, at a Tackle Sickle Cell 5K, and when he dressed up for Halloween.

It's not just any rubber bracelet; it's a Team Henry bracelet. In moments big and small in his life, McCourty was carrying Henry with him.