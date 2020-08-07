How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

Matt LaCosse

LaCosse had just 13 catches in his first year with the Patriots, while also missing five games as he battled an ankle injury for most of the season. While the Patriots did draft two young tight ends, LaCosse was a good veteran option to help ease their development. The Patriots could look to an external veteran for that role now, or lean on Ryan Izzo who had six catches in six games last season. Or perhaps the future is now and the team will choose to throw the two rookies right into the fire. LaCosse provided depth and might've made some strides in his second season with the team, but his absence is likely to just accelerate the rookie's assimilation.