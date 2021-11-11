How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Trent Brown returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday after spending close to two months on the sidelines since sustaining a calf injury just seven snaps into the first game of the season.

Through training camp, Brown appeared to be headed back to the right tackle spot that he spent most of his career outside of New England playing. After he was lost against the Dolphins, the Patriots scrambled over the next few weeks of the season with different combinations, including looks at Yasir Durant (78 snaps), Justin Herron (182 snaps) and Yodny Cajuste (75 snaps) as fill-ins at the right tackle spot.

In Week 7, the offense settled in on a combination of Isaiah Wynn, Ted Karras, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Michael Onwenu and the team has not lost since, with Onwenu returning to the right tackle position where he was outstanding as a rookie. Though the team appeared to want to move Onwenu back to his natural college position of guard earlier this season, he has picked up where he left off at right tackle, coming in as Pro Football Focus' third-rated tackle in the entire NFL.

Meanwhile, Ted Karras, chosen to take over Onwenu's left guard spot, has been solid, chipping in PFF's 6th-best pass blocking grade. After an uneven start, Isaiah Wynn has been one of the key pieces for the offensive line getting back on track, allowing just one sack and four total pressures during the three-game win streak.