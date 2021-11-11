Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Thu Nov 11 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Mac Jones 11/10: "Just have a plan and be ready to go"

Belestrator: Cleveland Browns Playmakers

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Carolina Panthers

Josh McDaniels 11/9: "Mac has made progress in basically everything we're trying to do"

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 at Carolina Panthers 

Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Nov 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211111_PDC_Brown_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Trent Brown returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday after spending close to two months on the sidelines since sustaining a calf injury just seven snaps into the first game of the season.

Through training camp, Brown appeared to be headed back to the right tackle spot that he spent most of his career outside of New England playing. After he was lost against the Dolphins, the Patriots scrambled over the next few weeks of the season with different combinations, including looks at Yasir Durant (78 snaps), Justin Herron (182 snaps) and Yodny Cajuste (75 snaps) as fill-ins at the right tackle spot.

In Week 7, the offense settled in on a combination of Isaiah Wynn, Ted Karras, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Michael Onwenu and the team has not lost since, with Onwenu returning to the right tackle position where he was outstanding as a rookie. Though the team appeared to want to move Onwenu back to his natural college position of guard earlier this season, he has picked up where he left off at right tackle, coming in as Pro Football Focus' third-rated tackle in the entire NFL.

Meanwhile, Ted Karras, chosen to take over Onwenu's left guard spot, has been solid, chipping in PFF's 6th-best pass blocking grade. After an uneven start, Isaiah Wynn has been one of the key pieces for the offensive line getting back on track, allowing just one sack and four total pressures during the three-game win streak.

Brown's pending return could complicate things for an offensive line that seems to be finding its stride. In the last three games, they've posted some of their best blocking grades, and they've ascended to PFF's 11th-best pass-blocking offensive line.

Table inside Article
Offensive Lineman PFF Offensive Grade PFF Pass Blocking Grade PFF Run Blocking Grade
Isaiah Wynn - LT 71.1 (26th) 67.5 (41st) 73.5 (17th)
Ted Karras - LG 69.4 (22nd) 77.5 (6th) 65.0 (30th)
David Andrews - C 67.5 (15th) 68.6 (11th) 65.9 (20th)
Shaq Mason - RG 82.9 (5th) 74.5 (11th) 82.5 (8th)
Michael Onwenu - RT 87.8 (3rd) 69.9 (33rd) 91.4 (3rd)

With Brown's return to practice, the Patriots now have a three-week window to activate him, and with the offensive line playing well, they could choose to let things play out instead of making a quick decision. That would avoid the risks of breaking up a line that is just starting to click or exacerbating the injury that kept Brown off the game field for the last two months.

Brown's size and versatility are a big plus for the offense. He was outstanding in his only season at left tackle with the Patriots but is also a dominant force on the other side. His ability to play both left and right tackle is good insurance regardless of what happens immediately.

There are plenty of questions the team needs to answer. Do they still view Onwenu's highest potential at guard? Or is his continued high-level play at right tackle changing their mind? Do they feel Wynn's play will continue to ascend as he builds on his solid recent weeks? And how do they feel about Karras' season-long potential at left guard?

It's hard to upset the apple cart right now and with the team facing one of the most potent pass-rushing teams this weekend, how to incorporate Brown might become more obvious after the tackles have had to deal with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. If Wynn and Onwenu are sound in their matchups it will be even harder to move one of them for Brown.

Still, the offense got just seven snaps from the starting offensive line that they had in mind entering the season. It could be a good bet that no matter how well this new version has come together that they still see the Wynn-Onwenu-Andrews-Mason-Brown grouping as the one with the highest potential.

Ultimately, having a player of Brown's experience and stature return to the lineup has to be a good thing, even if he's simply eased in as a third blocking tackle until his role for the rest of the season becomes more apparent.

Related Content

news

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.
news

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

Things are getting tight in the AFC, and the Patriots are right in the middle of it.
news

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

The season is a little past the halfway mark but it's still appropriate to offer some midseason awards for the Patriots.
news

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 9 road win over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Inactive Analysis: With Harry out, Wilkerson gets a chance 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 9 against the Panthers.
news

Fresh off DPOW award, Phillips ready for next challenge

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips is thankful for being recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, but says he's now focused on his team's next opponent, the Carolina Panthers.
news

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Consecutive wins have put the Patriots at .500 and in the mix in the bunched-up AFC.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Answering Patriots fans' questions about what additions could help the team, which young players can emerge and Mac Jones' development.
news

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

With the trade deadline approaching, here are some acquisitions that could potentially help the Patriots.
news

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 8 win over the L.A. Chargers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Hightower back in the lineup

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 8 against the Chargers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy 11/11: "We have to bring the fight to them"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/11: "We can focus on the small details while keeping our vision where it needs to be"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 11/11: "The pieces are coming together and we are getting the results we want"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Devin McCourty 11/10: "Everyone has to show up Sunday"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Nelson Agholor on Browns Defense 11/10: "Legit on all three levels"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 11/10: "Just have a plan and be ready to go"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising