How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Trent Brown returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday after spending close to two months on the sidelines since sustaining a calf injury just seven snaps into the first game of the season.
Through training camp, Brown appeared to be headed back to the right tackle spot that he spent most of his career outside of New England playing. After he was lost against the Dolphins, the Patriots scrambled over the next few weeks of the season with different combinations, including looks at Yasir Durant (78 snaps), Justin Herron (182 snaps) and Yodny Cajuste (75 snaps) as fill-ins at the right tackle spot.
In Week 7, the offense settled in on a combination of Isaiah Wynn, Ted Karras, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Michael Onwenu and the team has not lost since, with Onwenu returning to the right tackle position where he was outstanding as a rookie. Though the team appeared to want to move Onwenu back to his natural college position of guard earlier this season, he has picked up where he left off at right tackle, coming in as Pro Football Focus' third-rated tackle in the entire NFL.
Meanwhile, Ted Karras, chosen to take over Onwenu's left guard spot, has been solid, chipping in PFF's 6th-best pass blocking grade. After an uneven start, Isaiah Wynn has been one of the key pieces for the offensive line getting back on track, allowing just one sack and four total pressures during the three-game win streak.
Brown's pending return could complicate things for an offensive line that seems to be finding its stride. In the last three games, they've posted some of their best blocking grades, and they've ascended to PFF's 11th-best pass-blocking offensive line.
|Offensive Lineman
|PFF Offensive Grade
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|PFF Run Blocking Grade
|Isaiah Wynn - LT
|71.1 (26th)
|67.5 (41st)
|73.5 (17th)
|Ted Karras - LG
|69.4 (22nd)
|77.5 (6th)
|65.0 (30th)
|David Andrews - C
|67.5 (15th)
|68.6 (11th)
|65.9 (20th)
|Shaq Mason - RG
|82.9 (5th)
|74.5 (11th)
|82.5 (8th)
|Michael Onwenu - RT
|87.8 (3rd)
|69.9 (33rd)
|91.4 (3rd)
With Brown's return to practice, the Patriots now have a three-week window to activate him, and with the offensive line playing well, they could choose to let things play out instead of making a quick decision. That would avoid the risks of breaking up a line that is just starting to click or exacerbating the injury that kept Brown off the game field for the last two months.
Brown's size and versatility are a big plus for the offense. He was outstanding in his only season at left tackle with the Patriots but is also a dominant force on the other side. His ability to play both left and right tackle is good insurance regardless of what happens immediately.
There are plenty of questions the team needs to answer. Do they still view Onwenu's highest potential at guard? Or is his continued high-level play at right tackle changing their mind? Do they feel Wynn's play will continue to ascend as he builds on his solid recent weeks? And how do they feel about Karras' season-long potential at left guard?
It's hard to upset the apple cart right now and with the team facing one of the most potent pass-rushing teams this weekend, how to incorporate Brown might become more obvious after the tackles have had to deal with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. If Wynn and Onwenu are sound in their matchups it will be even harder to move one of them for Brown.
Still, the offense got just seven snaps from the starting offensive line that they had in mind entering the season. It could be a good bet that no matter how well this new version has come together that they still see the Wynn-Onwenu-Andrews-Mason-Brown grouping as the one with the highest potential.
Ultimately, having a player of Brown's experience and stature return to the lineup has to be a good thing, even if he's simply eased in as a third blocking tackle until his role for the rest of the season becomes more apparent.