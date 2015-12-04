Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 12 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jan 17 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Important ticketholder information for Sunday's Patriots vs. Eagles game at Gillette Stadium

The Patriots will commemorate the occasion by honoring Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch, who will return to Gillette Stadium as the game’s honorary captain.

Dec 04, 2015 at 09:13 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – On Sunday, the Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles. It is Week 13's featured Super Bowl rematch and the 15th of 19 such rematches that are being highlighted throughout the 2015 NFL season leading up to Super Bowl 50. The Patriots will commemorate the occasion by honoring Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch, who will return to Gillette Stadium as the game's honorary captain. On Feb. 6, 2005, Branch tied a then Super Bowl record with 11 receptions for 133 yards to help propel the Patriots to a 24-21 victory over the Eagles. It was the Patriots' third Super Bowl title in four years.

TOY DRIVE
The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation has once again teamed up with WBZ to promote this year's Toy Drive to benefit New England children in need this holiday season. Fans are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toy donations to the collection bins outside the entry gates at Gillette Stadium or to the Patriots ProShop prior to the game. All who donate will receive a 10 percent discount coupon to the Patriots ProShop. Toys donated by fans will be delivered by Patriots players at upcoming holiday charitable events. Toys will serve children ranging from newborn to 18 years old.

ARRIVE EARLY
Just a reminder that this week's game starts at 4:25 p.m. Parking lots will open four hours before the game. Stadium gates open two hours before the game. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the game. Fans attending the game must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium. For ease of entry and exit, fans are reminded of the following:

  • From the North (from I-95), fans are encouraged to stay to the right and park in Lot P10.
  • From the South (from I-495), fans are encouraged to stay to the left and park in Lot P11 or P10.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early at stadium gates to limit wait times.

SECURITY
Security and law enforcement officials will be on-site to ensure the safety of all attending the game. If fans have any concerns, we support the security campaign, "If you see something, say something" and dial 9-1-1 or contact the nearest security or law enforcement officer.

METAL DETECTORS AT ALL GATES
Please note, metal detectors are located at all stadium gate entrances. Please remove phones, cameras and all other metallic items from your pockets prior to reaching the screening locations to expedite the screening process. Unlike procedures you may be familiar with at the airport, stadium security will not be asking fans to remove loose change or keys from their pockets and they won't need to remove their shoes or belts. Please note, battery-powered heated clothing (i.e. jackets and socks) are prohibited.

CLEAR BAG POLICY
Gillette Stadium officials want to remind fans that the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at every game throughout the 2015 season. That policy states that all bags entering the stadium must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12." Fans can use a one-gallon clear (see through) plastic freezer bag. In addition, small clutch bags (not to exceed 7" x 4" x 2") may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: non see-through purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch sacks, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. For additional information, go to NFL.com/allclear.

PARKING AND PUBLIC TRANSIT
Stadium parking lots open at 12:25 p.m. Parking is $40 for cars and motorcycles and $150 for buses, RVs and limos. For more parking information, visit http://gillettestadium.com/patriots-parking. Want to avoid traffic? The MBTA Commuter Rail will provide special train service from South Station in Boston and from the TF Green Airport in Warwick, R.I. to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's game and all Patriots home games this season. The round trip fare is $15. Fans are reminded that no bags larger than the NFL-mandated size (see NFL's Clear Bag Policy above) are permitted and no personal items may be left on the trains during the game. For more information, including train schedule, visit www.mbta.com/ridingthet/patriots.

South Station Train schedule to Gillette Stadium for Sunday, Dec. 6TF Green Airport Train schedule to Gillette Stadium for Sunday, Dec. 6
**South Station:** Departs for Gillette Stadium at **2:00 PM****TF Green Airport:** Departs for Gillette Stadium at **1:30 PM**
Back Bay:  Departs for Gillette Stadium at **2:05 PM****Providence:** Departs for Gillette Stadium at **2:00 PM**
Dedham Corp:  Departs for Gillette Stadium at 2:20 PM**South Attleboro:** Departs for Gillette Stadium at **2:10 PM**
Arrive:  Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at **3:05 PM****Attleboro:** Departs for Gillette Stadium at **2:20 PM** **Mansfield:** Departs for Gillette Stadium at **2:30 PM** **Arrive:** Train arrives at Gillette stadium at **3:05 PM**

NOTE:Trains will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

PREGAME AT PATRIOT PLACE
Around Patriot Place, the property's 16 dining options can satisfy any hungry football fan with everything from sushi to burgers to fine dining. For a list of restaurants, visit www.patriot-place.com/tags/restaurants#.Ve8g1NJViko. Need to gear up for the game? The Patriots ProShop and Patriots ProShop Collection have the widest selection of authentic Patriots merchandise available anywhere, including a selection of Super Bowl XLIX championship gear. For more information, visit www.patriotsproshop.com.

BUYER BEWARE
Gillette Stadium officials are reminding fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets and extra vigilant when purchasing game tickets online in the secondary market. Please note the Patriots can only verify the legitimacy of tickets purchased from the Gillette Stadium ticket office or through Ticketmaster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

news

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

news

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

news

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots S Kyle Dugger has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots' 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews Referee Craig Wrolstad following the New England Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

news

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

news

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA pool reporter Mike Reiss interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson following the Patriots - Raiders game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

news

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Marcus Jones named AP First Team All-Pro Punt Returner

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

Patriots Unfiltered Emergency Podcast on Jerod Mayo, Offensive Coordinator Search News

Tune-in for an emergency Unfiltered podcast as Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the news that the Patriots are working to extend Jerod Mayo's contract and will start interviewing for an offensive coordinator.

Sign up to be receive exclusive breaking news podcasts at: https://www.patriots.com/audio/alert

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Counting down the top 10 plays from the Patriots 2022 season as ranked by Patriots.com.

Zac and Doug receive a surprise invitation from Robert Kraft

After welcoming the team back on Sunday night, Zac and Doug Ventola received an invitation from Robert Kraft for a surprise return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising