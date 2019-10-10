Inactive Analysis: Chung, Ebner back, Burkhead to sit again

Two players who didn't play in Washington will be back on the field tonight. Safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin), who are also crucial special teams contributors, will give it a go on this short week, meaning rookie CB Joejuan Williams joins Harris as a healthy scratch. He saw limited special teams duty last weekend against the 'Skins with Chung and Ebner sidelined.

On Wednesday, when New England distributed its final injury report of the week, the Patriots ruled out just one player. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett suffered a hamstring injury early in the Washington game a few days earlier and isn't yet sufficiently recovered.

Dorsett's absence tonight could open the door for either of two rookie receivers, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, both of whom saw a handful of offensive snaps versus the Redskins a few days ago.

New England's remaining inactive players are all healthy scratches: O-linemen Korey Cunningham, QB Cody Kessler, and rookie DL Byron Cowart.