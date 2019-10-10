Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 24 - 10:40 AM

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Notebook: Harris maximizing his opportunities

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Inactive Analysis: Chung, Ebner back, Burkhead to sit again

Oct 10, 2019 at 07:00 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2019-InactivesAnalysis-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Rex Burkhead's injured foot still isn't quite healed enough for him to suit up in a game. The running back, limited during Tuesday's walkthrough practice, will be held out for the second consecutive game.

Like last weekend in Washington, New England will once again go with three ball carriers – Sony Michel, James White, and Brandon Bolden – as rookie Damien Harris is a healthy scratch (not listed on the injury report).

Two players who didn't play in Washington will be back on the field tonight. Safeties Patrick Chung (heel) and Nate Ebner (groin), who are also crucial special teams contributors, will give it a go on this short week, meaning rookie CB Joejuan Williams joins Harris as a healthy scratch. He saw limited special teams duty last weekend against the 'Skins with Chung and Ebner sidelined.

On Wednesday, when New England distributed its final injury report of the week, the Patriots ruled out just one player. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett suffered a hamstring injury early in the Washington game a few days earlier and isn't yet sufficiently recovered.

Dorsett's absence tonight could open the door for either of two rookie receivers, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, both of whom saw a handful of offensive snaps versus the Redskins a few days ago.

New England's remaining inactive players are all healthy scratches: O-linemen Korey Cunningham, QB Cody Kessler, and rookie DL Byron Cowart.

The Giants, meantime, are missing a significant number of key players, including their top two running backs, Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion). New York's pass catchers are also ailing, with starting tight end Evan Engram having been ruled out yesterday with a knee injury, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion).

So many missing weapons on offense will make rookie QB Daniel Jones' job tonight even more difficult than it already promises to be against the NFL's most intimidating defenses.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Harris to go, Mills back in

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 6 against Dallas.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 6 game with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 5 against Houston.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 5 visit to Houston Texans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Brown out again, but Jackson to play

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 4 versus Tampa Bay.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Harry activated, but will he be active?

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 4 meeting with the Buccaneers in Foxborough.
news

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 3 versus New Orleans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Van Noy out, but Jonnu Smith in

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 2.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 2 meeting with the Jets in New York.
news

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 1.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Hoyer to serve as backup QB; Folk likely to kick

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 17.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/22

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Cowboys Takeaways, Jets Preview, Nick Folk One-On-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Cowboys and preview the upcoming matchup against the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Nick Folk.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Cowboys and preparing for the Jets

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 6 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys and preview their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Kendrick Bourne One-on-One

Abstract: In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Kendrick Bourne and Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets receivers on the Belestrator. Plus, we look back at a special anniversary from the 2001 season with late Patriots wide receiver David Patten. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour jacket fitting ceremony

Former New England Patriots DE Richard Seymour addresses the media following his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket fitting ceremony at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Jamie Collins 10/22: "It starts up front, we definitely need to stop the run"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Carl Davis 10/22: "We're a tough team to play"

Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
Advertising