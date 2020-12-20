Official website of the New England Patriots

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Dec 20, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

While we already knew that New England would be without a pair of offensive players today in South Florida, there was some question about how many key Dolphins would be able to suit up versus the Patriots. The answer seems to be favorable for New England, as Miami will be without the services of two top wide receivers – Jakeem Grant and Devante Parker, both of whom are dealing with hamstring problems – and tight end Mike Gesicki, whose shoulder issue from a week ago is keeping him out of the lineup today. All three of those Dolphins were originally listed as Questionable to play in this game.

Starting left guard Ereck Flowers is also sidelined for Miami today, making life tougher for rookie Dolphins starting QB Tua Tagovailoa. Rookie passers rarely beat the Patriots under Bill Belichick's direction, and this news should only increase the burden on Tagovailoa's shoulders.

Meanwhile, in addition to RB Damien Harris and WR Donte Moncrief on the Patriots' side (see link above for details), New England will make defensive back Joejuan Williams a healthy scratch today (not listed on the injury report), making room for rookie RB J.J. Taylor to fill out a thinned Patriots running back committee. Taylor hasn't seen the game field since September.

Third-string QB Brian Hoyer and tight end Jordan Thomas are healthy scratches as well today, as has been the case of late. So, no real surprises there.

