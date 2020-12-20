Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

While we already knew that New England would be without a pair of offensive players today in South Florida, there was some question about how many key Dolphins would be able to suit up versus the Patriots. The answer seems to be favorable for New England, as Miami will be without the services of two top wide receivers – Jakeem Grant and Devante Parker, both of whom are dealing with hamstring problems – and tight end Mike Gesicki, whose shoulder issue from a week ago is keeping him out of the lineup today. All three of those Dolphins were originally listed as Questionable to play in this game.