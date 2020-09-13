Official website of the New England Patriots

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo discuss Week 1

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Sep 13, 2020 at 11:49 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2020-InactivesAnalysis-pdc

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Two key players who popped up on this week's Patriots injury report will dress for today's opener against the Dolphins. Both WR N'Keal Harry and edge rusher Chase Winovich were both listed with shoulder injuries during practices this past week, but apparently are good enough to give it a go against Miami.

Meanwhile, New England carries three quarterbacks on its active roster, but only two will dress today, as Jarrett Stidham was among five players declared inactive for this afternoon's contest. The second-year man was not listed on the injury report, so, technically, he is considered a healthy scratch and is a coaches' decision to sit this one out. Co-captain and expected starter Cam Newton will be backed up today by longtime veteran Brian Hoyer.

This year, the NFL is allowing teams to dress 48 players for games, rather than the standard 46, so only five members of the active roster must be deactivated. Along with Stidham, three Patriots rookies will be spectators for this game. LB Josh Uche is a mild surprise, as he'd been receiving considerable reps on defense during training camp practices last month and wasn't listed at all this week on the injury report.

Two other rookies were listed, however, and as a result, won't play today. TE Dalton Keene developed a neck injury midweek that limited his practice activity. Meanwhile, a knee injury kept LB Cassh Maluia from practicing fully all week.

The fifth and final inactive Patriot today is veteran offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, who often found himself on this list as a healthy scratch last season. Also of note, Nick Folk, newly promoted from the practice squad, will be New England's kicker today.

The Dolphins didn't list any projected starters on their five-man inactive list and, like New England, deactivated a trio of rookies.

