Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Meanwhile, New England carries three quarterbacks on its active roster, but only two will dress today, as Jarrett Stidham was among five players declared inactive for this afternoon's contest. The second-year man was not listed on the injury report, so, technically, he is considered a healthy scratch and is a coaches' decision to sit this one out. Co-captain and expected starter Cam Newton will be backed up today by longtime veteran Brian Hoyer.

This year, the NFL is allowing teams to dress 48 players for games, rather than the standard 46, so only five members of the active roster must be deactivated. Along with Stidham, three Patriots rookies will be spectators for this game. LB Josh Uche is a mild surprise, as he'd been receiving considerable reps on defense during training camp practices last month and wasn't listed at all this week on the injury report.

Two other rookies were listed, however, and as a result, won't play today. TE Dalton Keene developed a neck injury midweek that limited his practice activity. Meanwhile, a knee injury kept LB Cassh Maluia from practicing fully all week.

The fifth and final inactive Patriot today is veteran offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, who often found himself on this list as a healthy scratch last season. Also of note, Nick Folk, newly promoted from the practice squad, will be New England's kicker today.