Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Were it not for this devastating turn of events, White would most certainly have been heavily involved in New England's game plan versus the Seattle tonight. Without him, New England might have to look more to veterans Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, plus rookie J.J. Taylor, who impressed with his debut performance against the Dolphins in the opener last weekend.

Meanwhile, receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder) were limited all week in practice, but will be in uniform tonight, as will special teams leader Matthew Slater, who developed a knee injury in Friday's practice.

While White's news came as a stunner, the other five names on New England's list were not. Third-string QB Jarrett Stidham was inactive in the opener last week, as were veteran offensive lineman Korey Cunningham (healthy scratch, not listed on the injury report), rookie linebacker Josh Uche (ankle issue, declared out on Friday), and rookie tight end Dalton Keene (lingering neck injury that limited him in practice on Friday).

Rookie defensive back Myles Bryant, promoted from the practice squad earlier this past week, is the final deactivated Patriot. He reportedly played a scout-team version of Seattle QB Russell Wilson during New England's practice sessions this past week.