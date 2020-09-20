Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Sep 20, 2020 at 07:19 PM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Running back James White is one of New England's most reliable ball carriers and pass catchers. Yet, the co-captain won't be suiting up for tonight's meeting with the Seahawks in Seattle.

White's name certainly came as a surprise on the Patriots' inactive list, but the following media report out of Miami, near where White's family lives, might provide context.

Were it not for this devastating turn of events, White would most certainly have been heavily involved in New England's game plan versus the Seattle tonight. Without him, New England might have to look more to veterans Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, plus rookie J.J. Taylor, who impressed with his debut performance against the Dolphins in the opener last weekend.

Meanwhile, receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder) were limited all week in practice, but will be in uniform tonight, as will special teams leader Matthew Slater, who developed a knee injury in Friday's practice. 

While White's news came as a stunner, the other five names on New England's list were not. Third-string QB Jarrett Stidham was inactive in the opener last week, as were veteran offensive lineman Korey Cunningham (healthy scratch, not listed on the injury report), rookie linebacker Josh Uche (ankle issue, declared out on Friday), and rookie tight end Dalton Keene (lingering neck injury that limited him in practice on Friday).

Rookie defensive back Myles Bryant, promoted from the practice squad earlier this past week, is the final deactivated Patriot. He reportedly played a scout-team version of Seattle QB Russell Wilson during New England's practice sessions this past week.

Of note on the Seahawks' side, former Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot, limited in practices this week) won't face New England tonight.

Advertising