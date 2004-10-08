Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Injury Report

Oct 08, 2004 at 08:00 AM

New England Patriots

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Adrian Klemm
T
 Foot
 Out - Placed on Injured Reserve
Out - Placed on Injured Reserve
Out - Placed on Injured Reserve
Deion Branch
WR
 Knee
 Doubtful*
Doubtful*
Doubtful*
Troy Brown
WR
 Shoulder
 Questionable*
Questionable*
Questionable*
Kevin Faulk
RB
 Knee
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Tyrone Poole
CB
 Knee
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Tom Brady
QB
 Right Shoulder
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Jim Miller
QB
 Right Shoulder
Probable
 Probable
 Probable

  • missed portion of "team"

Miami Dolphins

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Travis Minor
RB
 Ankle
 Out
 Out
 Out
John St. Clair
T
 Knee/Ankle
 Out
 Out
 Out
Tim Bowens
 DT
 Back
 Doubtful
 Doubtful
 Doubtful
Tony Bua
LB
 Hamstring
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Chris Chambers
 WR
 Knee
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Will Poole
CB
 Groin
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Brendon Ayanbadejo
LB
 Groin
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Reggie Howard
CB
 Hamstring
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Olindo Mare
K
 Calf
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Zach Thomas
LB
 Shoulder
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable*
Jay Williams
DE
 Ankle
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Jimmy Wyrick
CB
 Hamstring
Probable
 Probable
Jay Fiedler
QB
 Ribs

Probable

  • missed portion of "team"
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Giants presented by CarMax

Breaking down J.J. Taylor's dynamic preseason finish

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/30: 'We have a lot of roster decisions to make'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Full Patriots - Giants Game Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Watch New England Patriots vs. New York Giants highlights from their preseason week 3 game.

Bill Belichick 8/29: 'We made progress through the preseason'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Mac Jones 8/29: 'I'm focused on today'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason finale win over Giants

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matt Judon, Mac Jones, and others address the media following the Patriots final preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Matt Judon 8/29: 'I think it is going to be a very interesting year for us'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising