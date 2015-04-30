Is this how Tom Brady will be following the Draft?

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 30, 2015 at 05:55 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

Last week, Tom Brady was spotted in New York trying on the brand new Apple Watch, the latest development in wearable technology. Maybe it was just a case of Tom being at the forefront of fashion and tech, but we'd like to think he was excited about the Patriots new Apple Watch app (because we are!).

The Patriots iPhone app has been updated to support the Apple Watch. The interactive app will feature content for the 2015 NFL Draft, which gets underway tonight. Throughout the Draft, fans will receive notifications as the team makes its selections and they can also check out other special content, such as short player bios sorted by round.

After the Draft, fans will be notified of breaking news and player transactions directly to their watch throughout the season. Additionally, fans will be able to glance at the schedule and view the latest Patriots headlines. They can then hand off content to their iPhone for immediate reading or bookmark the headlines for future reading. And that's just the beginning! More Apple Watch features will be added over time, further connecting Patriots fans to their favorite team.

20150430-603-applewatch.jpg

Want to try out the Patriots Apple Watch experience? You'll need to download the latest version of the Patriots iPhone app and connect your iPhone to an Apple Watch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

