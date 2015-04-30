Is this how Tom Brady will be following the Draft?

The Patriots iPhone app has been updated to support the Apple Watch. The interactive app will feature content for the 2015 NFL Draft , which gets underway tonight. Throughout the Draft, fans will receive notifications as the team makes its selections and they can also check out other special content, such as short player bios sorted by round.

After the Draft, fans will be notified of breaking news and player transactions directly to their watch throughout the season. Additionally, fans will be able to glance at the schedule and view the latest Patriots headlines. They can then hand off content to their iPhone for immediate reading or bookmark the headlines for future reading. And that's just the beginning! More Apple Watch features will be added over time, further connecting Patriots fans to their favorite team.