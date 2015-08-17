Is this Tom Brady's oldest fan?

There are no age limitations when it comes to Patriots fans' dedication to Tom Brady.
Yesterday, Twitter user @bobby_spellane posted a video of an adorable, almost-100-year-old grandmother declaring her support for the Patriots quarterback.
In the clip, she shouts "Free Tom Brady!" as she throws a football in a show of solidarity.
This sweet granny is of course just one of many fans to get in on the "Free Brady" movement, which has even included Governor Charlie Baker. Last week, the governor sported a "Free Brady" T-shirt while doing the Ice Bucket Challenge at the Massachusetts State House.