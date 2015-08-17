Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 01 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 03 - 05:55 PM

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Is this Tom Brady's oldest fan?

Aug 17, 2015 at 09:10 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

There are no age limitations when it comes to Patriots fans' dedication to Tom Brady.

Yesterday, Twitter user @bobby_spellane posted a video of an adorable, almost-100-year-old grandmother declaring her support for the Patriots quarterback.  

In the clip, she shouts "Free Tom Brady!" as she throws a football in a show of solidarity.

This sweet granny is of course just one of many fans to get in on the "Free Brady" movement, which has even included Governor Charlie Baker. Last week, the governor sported a "Free Brady" T-shirt while doing the Ice Bucket Challenge at the Massachusetts State House. 

RELATED LINKS

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
news

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

During a halftime ceremony, the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman, who retired earlier this year. 
news

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Patriots react to losing James White to injury. 
news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what Julian Edelman means to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
news

Patriots react to Damien Harris's electric touchdown run

Damien Harris and his teammates react to his electric 26-yard touchdown run. 
news

Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

In his weekly media availability, Mac Jones explained how focusing on breathing calms him in-game. 
news

Davon Godchaux dedicated to giving back to Louisiana hometown and in his new NFL city 

Davon Godchaux hosted his first event in Boston and is running a fundraiser to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in his Louisiana hometown. 
news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Patriots teammates have fun trash talking in 'Family Feud' style charity event. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/30: "We are excited for the opportunity to play and compete"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

J.J. Taylor on James White 9/30: "He has been a mentor to me"

Patriots running back JJ Taylor addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/30: "We know we are not playing up to the Patriots standard"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/30: "Sunday night football is special"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Patriots safety Devin McCourty sits down and talks about facing the Bucs and Tom Brady Sunday night.

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, and others discuss this week's matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising