Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 30 - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

May 28, 2021 at 09:52 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

notebook-watermarks-template (2)

Jalen Mills was easy to spot during the Patriots open OTA session on Thursday as the only defensive back in a single digit number, wearing No. 2, a tribute to a late uncle, along with a noticeable green mouth guard for his "Green Goblin" nickname.

Mills' veteran presence was one of the only new additions to a stacked secondary, as the former Eagle looks to get up to speed as quickly as possible in New England.

"I was brought up with a great group of veterans guys when I was drafted into Philly," said Mills on why he's chosen to participate in the optional workouts. "They always told me, 'you don't win games in April, May, June, but you do lay the foundation.' The foundation is what you always go back on when you get in those games and it's the fourth quarter and it's that last play to win the game. You always go back on the foundation and all the hard work you put in the off-season. So that's always been my mindset to come and compete, also coming into a new team to show Mr. Kraft, Coach Bill and the coaching staff, and also the players here, that I'm all in with this team and this organization. I came to work hard."

Mills has intriguing versatility that should be a major asset to the Patriots' secondary, which considers itself as a single unit, not as cornerbacks and safeties. In 2020, Mills played all over the place with the Eagles, lining up at box safety for 32.5 percent of the snaps, free safety 23.3 percent, perimeter cornerback 22.4 percent and slot cornerback 18 percent.

Right now, Mills said he's learning the fundamentals of the defense, which will enable him to be another dynamic matchup piece. Being back in person has been a major plus to that process, especially for a player like him.

"I like to learn in person, I like to have walk-throughs, I like to have my coach sometimes sitting there if I mess up to yell at me," said Mills. "I can take coaching, I love to take coaching, so I think with that being said, having those guys right there in person, being able to help you rather than last year where we're looking at the monitor, coaches telling you what the coverage is, what you're supposed to do and then we're going to camp and it's full speed... you got this guy motioning, you got this thing happening, it's totally different. I think right now it's going to be very, very productive."

But the biggest and best difference in 2021 is simply the chance to build team chemistry, as the word "camaraderie" came up in multiple post-practice player interviews on Thursday.

"The energy is crazy right now, I'm super excited," said Mills. "The camaraderie of being around the guys and being in the weight room and being in the meetings and then going out on the practice field and working hard. When it's all said and done, that's what I live for. I think the energy has definitely been very, very high."

Related Content

news

Hunter Henry fitting right in

The Patriots tight end flashed sharp hands and athleticism at Thursday's OTA practice and that's good news for the offense.
news

'21 Patriots start the process again

Bill Belichick is happy to be back on the field, laying the early groundwork for the 2021 Patriots in OTAs.
news

Meyers striving for consistency

Jakobi Meyers is looking to eliminate the little mistakes as he prepares for his third season with the Patriots.
news

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

The Patriots second-year offensive lineman is looking to build on an outstanding rookie season, possibly at a new starting position.
news

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

Back on a four-year deal, the veteran of the defensive line sees some familiar faces returning all around him.
news

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

Two second-year Patriots are looking to expand their contributions on defense in 2021 by dipping into the film and advice of previous greats.
news

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

Entering his third season with the Patriots, the All-Pro punt returner is keeping his focus simple.
news

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

The long-time Patriots leader is back in New England, putting a challenging 2020 behind him.
news

Andrews excited to start team-building process

Back after re-signing with the Patriots in free agency, David Andrews is excited to get to work with faces new and familiar.
news

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

The Patriots head coach spoke with the media for the first time since the end of the 2020 season to preview the upcoming NFL draft.
news

Godchaux looks to Wilfork as Pats newest "dog in the middle"

One of the Patriots newest defensive signings is ready to take over a role perfected by one of his mentors.

Latest News

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising