Joe Thuney reflects on time in New England in touching Instagram farewell

Mar 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

After five years with the Patriots, Joe Thuney signed with Kansas City as a free agent, and though he is moving on from Foxborough, Thuney couldn't leave without giving a proper goodbye to the organization he won two Super Bowls with.

In a touching Instagram post on Friday morning, Thuney reflected on his first home in the NFL and what it will always mean to him.

"The past few weeks have been a whirlwind and I wanted to take time to reflect on the past 5 years. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have bee part of such a top class organization like the Patriots. I cannot say thank you enough to the Kraft family, Coach Belichick, Scar, all the coaches and support staff throughout the organization, the fans of New England, and especially my teammates," Thuney wrote. "I gave everything I had for the team and I just wanted to be out on that field fighting for the men beside me week in and week out. New England will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will always be a Patriot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd experience the past 5 years, but I am eternally grateful. All good things must come to an end, and the journey continues. Thank you, New England."

This might be the end of Thuney's run with the Patriots, but he will always be a part of franchise history.

