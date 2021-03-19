Joe Thuney reflects on time in New England in touching Instagram farewell

"The past few weeks have been a whirlwind and I wanted to take time to reflect on the past 5 years. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have bee part of such a top class organization like the Patriots. I cannot say thank you enough to the Kraft family, Coach Belichick, Scar, all the coaches and support staff throughout the organization, the fans of New England, and especially my teammates," Thuney wrote. "I gave everything I had for the team and I just wanted to be out on that field fighting for the men beside me week in and week out. New England will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will always be a Patriot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd experience the past 5 years, but I am eternally grateful. All good things must come to an end, and the journey continues. Thank you, New England."