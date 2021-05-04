Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

After entering the NFL Draft and leaving Vanderbilt as a junior, Williams always intended to go back and complete his degree. He finished the requirements for his major while on campus, leaving elective classes during his rookie year and the offseason.

Getting his degree was a priority from the jump.

"For me, just coming from where I come from, you don't see guys I grew up in my neighborhood with that really made it to that point, especially just graduating from college," Williams said. "Once I committed to Vanderbilt, I knew that I was wanting to finish there. I felt like once I left the for league, I knew I wanted to come back and finish what I started ... I was very excited to get back and walk across that stage."

Even though it could be tough to balance classes with chasing his dream of playing professional football, Williams wanted to get it done sooner rather than later. In doing so, he got to share the moment with two of the most important people in his life: his mom and grandmother.