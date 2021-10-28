Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 28 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Oct 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

josh uche pdc

A typical Wednesday in the NFL means a turning of the page to the next game, the next opponent. Local media ask questions of Patriots players as they prepare for Sunday, but Josh Uche's press conference took an unexpected, but important, turn on Oct. 27.

ESPN's Mike Reiss held up a sheet of paper that was distributed both to media and in the Patriots locker room from the Josh Uche Foundation with mental health resources for athletes. After an injury in college, Uche said he struggled with his mental health. In those difficult days, Uche realized how crucial these resources and conversations are for athletes in particular.

"It kind of took me to a dark place," Uche said. "In that process, I just thought to myself, 'Man, this is a hard way for athletes to live.' Athletes need a very accessible way to therapy and different things. I started jumping into the mental health side of things, and it's kind of something that's stuck with me ever since the injury."

Uche, whose parents are from Nigeria, said his last name means "mind" in Igbo, so for this mental health to be the torch he carries feels kismet.

Whether it's an injury, sidelining them from the sport they love, a clinical diagnosis or a personal crisis, Uche said athletes shouldn't be taught to bury it. More athletes -- from Simone Biles to Kevin Love -- are speaking up about what they deal with mentally and emotionally. Uche said there has traditionally been a stigma to just deal with it for men playing football, but he is hopeful that things are changing for the better.

"Growing up as males, you're always told to toughen up, kind of suck it up and stuff like that," Uche said. "I've seen the NFL do a lot of different initiatives to make mental health a priority. I feel like the tide changing, and that stigma is starting to soften up a little bit."

For Uche, this has become the cornerstone of his foundation, which also aims to help at-risk youth. Since coming to New England, Uche said there was an emphasis on allowing players to explore what interests them outside of football through their own work or the Patriots Foundation.

"One of the main things when I first got here was just making it known how many resources are available for whatever endeavor you're trying to pursue," Uche said. "The Patriots have done a great job, in my opinion, just allowing guys to know which avenues they need to take in order to get something done, whether it be for their foundation, marketing, or whatever it may be."

You can learn more about the Josh Uche Foundation here.

Related Content

news

McCourtys host trivia night with Patriots teammates for Tackle Sickle Cell 

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted their annual Tackle Sickle Cell fundraising event. 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

The annual event is back on with the goal of shining a light on local businesses in Mattapan and encouraging healthy habits. 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Davon Godchaux dedicated to giving back to Louisiana hometown and in his new NFL city 

Davon Godchaux hosted his first event in Boston and is running a fundraiser to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in his Louisiana hometown. 
news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Patriots teammates have fun trash talking in 'Family Feud' style charity event. 
news

Learn about, donate to Matthew Slater's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Check out some of Matthew Slater's favorite non-profits in honor of his birthday. 
news

Guy family, Patriots Foundation host backpack giveaway events for local students

In the span of a few days, Lawrence Guy and the Patriots Foundation hosted two events to provide local students returning to school with the supplies they'll need. 
news

Learn about, donate to some of Devin McCourty's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

news

Matthew Slater, family to host 'Community Jamboree' in Providence 

The Slater Family Foundation is aiming to bring the community together on Aug. 7. 
news

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Devin McCourty joined a panel last week to discuss voter rights of incarcerated people in Massachusetts. 
news

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy made a name for themselves in the foster care community over four season. Now in their second New England stint, they're hungry to do even more. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/27

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the LA Chargers Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Justin Herbert on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 29th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Matt Judon 10/28: "Hightower is the leader in the linebacker room"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 10/28: "Herbert throws the ball pretty much anywhere to anybody"

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on Austin Ekeler 10/28: "It takes everybody to get a player like that on the ground"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

NFL Slimetime: Patriots' scary-good trick play TD

"NFL Slimetime" hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan discuss the New England Patriots' flea-flicker touchdown against the New York Jets.

Devin McCourty 10/27: "We've got to come ready to play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising