Julian Edelman and teammates support USWNT in World Cup final

It may have been the other kind of football, but that doesn't mean your Patriots weren't just as excited. Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty and Sealver Siliga joined people across the country in showing support for the U.S. women as they defeated defending champions Japan in the World Cup final. Here's what the guys were saying on Twitter during the exciting game.
