Julian Edelman and teammates support USWNT in World Cup final

Jul 06, 2015 at 06:48 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20150706-uswnt-603.jpg

It may have been the other kind of football, but that doesn't mean your Patriots weren't just as excited. Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty and Sealver Siliga joined people across the country in showing support for the U.S. women as they defeated defending champions Japan in the World Cup final. Here's what the guys were saying on Twitter during the exciting game.

For more stories on Patriots players off the field plus exclusive offers and giveaways, be sure tosign up for our monthly Lifestyle newsletter

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

