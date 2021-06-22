Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Jun 22 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

Jun 22, 2021 at 03:40 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Carl Nassib broke barriers on Monday by becoming the first active NFL player to publicly share that he is gay. The Raiders defensive end came out on his Instagram with a simple but powerful message, and it didn't take long for people to reach out with support of Nassib's decision to share his authentic self with the world.

While Nassib is not the first gay NFL player, he is the first to announce while playing in the league. Michael Sam was the first gay player to be drafted in 2014, and after Sam, retired NFL players like former Patriots Ryan O'Callaghan and Wade Davis felt comfortable enough to share that piece of themselves with the world, as well.

In his statement, Nassib said he was lucky to live the life he has, but the decision to share this publicly was a difficult one.

"Right now, I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief," he wrote. "Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I'm gay."

Nassib's announcement included a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, and on Tuesday, the NFL shared its intention to match that donation with OutSports.

Voices from around league were quick to show him love and support, including people like Billie Jean King, Dwyane Wade, "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk and Billy Eichner.

That support also included Julian Edelman.

Edelman shared Nassib's post on his Instagram story, as well as on Twitter. "Awesome moment," Edelman wrote. "Spreading love to the @TrevorProject very classy move."

The Trevor Project is a national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people under the age of 25. According to the organization's website, "LGB youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth." The Trevor Project is, quite literally, saving lives.

For Nassib to take this deeply personal moment to shine a light on The Trevor Project's work is huge in and of itself. In addition, Nassib's decision will only help further acceptance across the league and give folks in the LGBTQIA+ community another role model.

You can learn more about or donate to the Trevor Project here.

Related Content

news

How the Patriots Foundation's long-lasting partnership with local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues came to be 

In 2017, the Patriots became the first NFL team to sponsor the Gay Bowl, and four years later, the partnership with two local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues is going strong. 
news

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

Brandon Bolden took to Instagram to share why he changed his jersey to No. 25. 
news

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy made a name for themselves in the foster care community over four season. Now in their second New England stint, they're hungry to do even more. 
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Kendrick Bourne wastes no time diving into work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. 
news

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Shaq Mason's love for basketball turned into something special for his hometown of Columbia, Tenn. 
news

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Chris Hogan reflects on his return to Gillette Stadium with the Premier Lacrosse League. 
news

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Matthew Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players about drug and alcohol addiction in the NFL.
news

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, and it didn't take long for congratulations to flood in on social media. 
news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.
news

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992. Last week, on a 'Boston Globe' panel, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-minicamp thoughts

Patriots News Blitz 6/22: Josh Uche surprises during minicamp

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.

Move the Sticks: Which teams are the biggest offseason winners?

D.J. and Bucky discuss which teams are the biggest offseason winners and most improved for 2021 on the latest Move the Sticks podcast.

Mini Camp Day 3 Breakdown

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots 3rd and final day of Minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Delve into the life of Ernie Adams, The New England Patriots Football Research Director, in this behind the scenes feature.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising