Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Julian Edelman is this month's Boston Common cover star

Oct 02, 2015 at 02:00 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

In September, Julian Edelman was featured in the pages of Men's Health magazine, but this month he's gotten cover star honors for local glossy Boston Common, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. 

Inside the the magazine, Julian models fashionable looks from Ermenegildo Zegna, John Varvatos and other high-end menswear designers. The photos are the latest in a string of fashion-related projects and appearances for the wide receiver, who recently attended New York Fashion Week and is the face of the NFL's men's lifestyle apparel collection.  

Boston Common's stylish photos are accompanied by a story on Julian's path to success in the NFL and his life in Boston.

Of his adopted city, the Northern California native said, "I didn't really know it until I came out here, but it felt comfortable. I was always an outcast in a lot of places because I was so competitive. But that's what Boston is, and that's why I love it here. This city is the epitome of what I strive for: Blue collar. Old school. Dirt in the fingernails. I came up from that."

The article, written by Robert Cocuzzo, also touches on Julian's relationship with Tom Brady.

"He's been the ultimate help for me to watch how to be a professional, how to take care of yourself, how to lead, and how to treat people. The guy has never done anything wrong in his life. He's just a prime example to learn from in every facet."

20151002-bcedelman.jpg

To read Boston Common's full story on Julian Edelman, visit www.bostoncommon-magazine.com.

For all the latest news on your Patriots off the field plus exclusive offers and giveaways, be sure tosign up for our Lifestyle newsletter

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning shares funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF

Peyton Manning tells a story of how Mac Jones took days to respond to a text on the ManningCast Monday night. 
news

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

news

Matthew Judon's My Cause My Cleats dedicated to the women in his life

Matthew Judon is representing the American Cancer Society and International Justice Mission. 
news

Christian Barmore using My Cause My Cleats to shine light on his mother's battle with MS

Christian Barmore is representing the National MS Society. 
news

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Lacrosse was Chris Mattes's first love, and through My Cause My Cleats, the Patriots staffer is shining a light on the sport's roots in Native American culture. 
news

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Jakob Johnson is using My Cause My Cleats to represent Kristin's Fund. 
news

Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

Cody Davis will walk onto the field Monday night representing his good friend, Eric Stevens, and shining a light on ALS. 
news

Mac Jones represents a new friend and Boston Children's Hospital for My Cause My Cleats

Mac Jones will represent a young boy, Robbie, as well as Boston Children's Hospital for the NFL initiative. 
news

Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats

Nick Folk's cousin was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis at 18-months old, and he will be lacing up cleats for him and the Children's Tumor Foundation through My Cause My Cleats. 
news

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Devin McCourty met Henry Andrade just days before he passed away from cancer in 2013. Since then, Devin's bond with his family has been strong in an effort to honor Henry.  
news

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Ted Karras will be wearing cleats in honor of the Village of Merici. 
news

Revs' Matt Turner is Pats honorary captain after Goalkeeper of the Year announcement 

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Mac staying locked on most important games ahead

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/8

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 13 Patriots vs Browns

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 9, 2001.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Children's Holiday Party

The Kraft family celebrates the holidays with children in need for the 28th annual Children's Holiday Party, hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick Breakdown: Defense against the Buffalo Bills

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the Patriots dominant defense, Myles Bryant's coverage on the Buffalo 4th and 14, and other key plays from New England's win over the Bills. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 10th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Mac Jones 12/8: "We have a bunch of guys that care for each other"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 12/8: "Everybody was writing us off and now everybody is on the bandwagon"

Patriots Defensive Lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising