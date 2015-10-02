Julian Edelman is this month's Boston Common cover star

In September, Julian Edelman was featured in the pages of Men's Health magazine, but this month he's gotten cover star honors for local glossy Boston Common, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Inside the the magazine, Julian models fashionable looks from Ermenegildo Zegna, John Varvatos and other high-end menswear designers. The photos are the latest in a string of fashion-related projects and appearances for the wide receiver, who recently attended New York Fashion Week and is the face of the NFL's men's lifestyle apparel collection.

Boston Common's stylish photos are accompanied by a story on Julian's path to success in the NFL and his life in Boston.

Of his adopted city, the Northern California native said, "I didn't really know it until I came out here, but it felt comfortable. I was always an outcast in a lot of places because I was so competitive. But that's what Boston is, and that's why I love it here. This city is the epitome of what I strive for: Blue collar. Old school. Dirt in the fingernails. I came up from that."

The article, written by Robert Cocuzzo, also touches on Julian's relationship with Tom Brady.