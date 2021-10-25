Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 25 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Mac Jones 10/24: "We're going to keep making progress"

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

J.J. Taylor plows in for the 1-yard TD

Can't-Miss Play: N'Keal Harry absolutely Mosses defender

Kendrick Bourne with a spectacular catch for a 46-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

J.J. Taylor rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

J.C. Jackson looks like WR with toe-tapping sideline INT

Kyle Dugger uses all his finger strength for crazy INT

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry dives for one-handed TD grab

Mac Jones floats up 15-yard TD pass to Brandon Bolden

Damien Harris rushes for a 32-yard Gain vs. New York Jets

Damien Harris rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. New York Jets

Can't-Miss Play: Trick-play TD! Patriots' double pass works perfectly

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Oct 25, 2021 at 02:15 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Trick or treat? Why choose one when you can have both?

That certainly was the case when Kendrick Bourne launched a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor in Sunday's 54-13 win over the Jets. It was an exciting play that showcased just how the Patriots were trying to get everyone involved on offense.

While we've seen former college quarterback Jakobi Meyers sling passes on trick plays in the past, Bourne's pass was unexpected. After the game, Bourne said it's been years since he threw a pass in a game, but he was willing to get back at it to help the team.

"I think it was in high school. It was just a crazy feeling, man. Being able to be versatile like that for my team," Bourne said. "Being a threat, getting all those reverses, and stuff like that, just doing my job well, man. Setting up for other things off of what we've been showing, so it was just a dope play."

With the Patriots spreading the love around, David Andrews was asked if he might start making his case to throw a pass in a game soon. He said, in short, not to hold your breath waiting for that to happen.

"If that ever happens, we're in big trouble, guys," Andrews said.

Andrews did make it clear that while trick plays are fun to pull off, the team practices them regularly. When the call comes, everyone is ready to execute, and they did exactly that on Sunday.

"We work on these a lot, so when we do call them it's not some big thing. We put a lot of time and effort into them," he said. "It's great execution by KB and Nelly [Nelson Agholor] and big Mike [Onwenu] who had a big play to cut the defensive end right there. Everyone executed and did their job."

Quarterback Mac Jones said adding plays like this to throw off an opponent only makes the offense stronger.

"I think it just adds another variable to our offense. Josh [McDaniels] does a great job scheming up, and I'm not going to give away all of our trick plays, but I think there are good ones," Jones said. "Sometimes we run them, sometimes we don't, and it just adds like a third element to the game. KB had a nice little throw there and a good celebration." 

You can watch the full play in all its glory below.

Related Content

news

Damien Harris explains fastest run of the day to celebrate J.J. Taylor's first touchdown

Damien Harris had two touchdowns of his own today, but he was more excited to see J.J. Taylor score his first career touchdown. 
news

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

The University of Rhode Island football team thought they were taking an hours-long bus ride to Baltimore Friday. Instead, they got a lift on AirKraft. 
news

Danica Patrick runs her first Boston Marathon for Matt Light's Foundation 

Naturally, the former racecar driver would run her first marathon on "Team Speed of Light."
news

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

Bill Belichick and Alex Cora shared their mutual respect via text conversations ahead of Red Sox playoff run. 
news

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Former Patriots fullback James Develin to run 2021 Boston Marathon for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. 
news

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Maverick, Goose, and Nick Folk? 
news

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

Meet the woman behind the viral Sunday Night Football quote. 
news

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell didn't know Matt Judon's name going into Sunday night, but he'll never forget it now. 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

The annual event is back on with the goal of shining a light on local businesses in Mattapan and encouraging healthy habits. 
news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/25

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/25: "We are taking it day by day and always trying to improve"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 25, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 54-13 victory against the New York Jets.

Press Pass: Patriots win 54-13

Patriots players Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 7 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Damien Harris 10/24: "We were pleased to see our hard work pay off"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium following New England's 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Matthew Judon 10/24: "It was clicking in all phases"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium following New England's 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium following New England's 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising