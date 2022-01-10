Kevin Faulk elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Kevin Faulk was announced as being elected into the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday, as the former Patriots champ continues to have his football legacy honored.
The 1999 second-rounder out of LSU won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, emerging as the original third-down back, a role that has seen its legacy passed down through names like Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen, James White, and currently Brandon Bolden. Faulk was always reliable out the backfield as a balanced threat, catching 20-plus passes for 10-straight seasons, while also delivering some of the most memorable plays of Super Bowls 38 and 39.
Faulk was elected into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016 and is the Patriots' all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098) and is the Patriots' all-time leading return specialist, totaling 5,041 combined return yards (4,098 kick return yards and 943 punt return yards)