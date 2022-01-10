Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 10 - 03:30 PM | Tue Jan 11 - 11:55 AM

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/9

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18

Brandon Bolden rushes for a 15-yard touchdown

Hunter Henry catches for a 35-yard Gain

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Kevin Faulk elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Jan 10, 2022 at 04:46 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

FaulkPDC

Kevin Faulk was announced as being elected into the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday, as the former Patriots champ continues to have his football legacy honored.

The 1999 second-rounder out of LSU won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, emerging as the original third-down back, a role that has seen its legacy passed down through names like Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen, James White, and currently Brandon Bolden. Faulk was always reliable out the backfield as a balanced threat, catching 20-plus passes for 10-straight seasons, while also delivering some of the most memorable plays of Super Bowls 38 and 39.

Faulk was elected into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016 and is the Patriots' all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098) and is the Patriots' all-time leading return specialist, totaling 5,041 combined return yards (4,098 kick return yards and 943 punt return yards)

Related Content

news

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

The Patriots and Bills will meet for the third time on Saturday night as New England travels to Orchard Park for the wild card round.
news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.
news

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
news

Patriots await LA-LV outcome to determine playoff fate

New England's Wild Card Weekend schedule is at the mercy of the winner of Sunday night's Chargers-Raiders game.
news

Inactive Analysis: Agholor returns for finale

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 18 against the Dolphins.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 18 game with the Miami Dolphins.
news

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 
news

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

A Patriots Hall of Famer gets a long-awaited nod to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
news

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

The Patriots qualified for the postseason thanks to their win over Jacksonville coupled with Miami's loss in Tennessee.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

Patriots fans are wondering how the team's composition and attitude will be as they get ready to close out the regular season and head to the playoffs.
news

Pats headed back to playoffs

The Patriots win over Jacksonville coupled with the Dolphins loss clinched a spot in the postseason.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

Kevin Faulk elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Dolphins presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/10

Wild Card Weekend Schedule Announced

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Where and when to watch Super Wild Card Weekend

Here's where and when to watch every game of Super Wild Card Weekend during the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Bill Belichick 1/10: "We have a lot to get ready for"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his video conference call on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Hunter Henry and others address the media following the week 18 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins

Full highlights from Patriots vs. Dolphins: NFL Week 18

Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

Mac Jones 1/9: "We need to execute better and that starts with me"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

The Patriots and Bills will meet for the third time on Saturday night as New England travels to Orchard Park for the wild card round.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising