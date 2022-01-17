Official website of the New England Patriots

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff

Jones finds Bourne on fourth down for first NFL playoff TD connection

Kendrick Bourne turns Mac Jones' sideline dime into 43-yard catch and run

Nick Folk's 44-yard FG gets Patriots on board before halftime

Mac Jones puts on scrambling clinic with 16-yard pickup

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Here's a quick look at some important dates on the Patriots / NFL calendar. All dates are subject to change.

JANUARY

January 22-23 - Divisional Playoff Games.

January 30 - AFC and NFC Championship Games.

FEBRUARY

February 3 - East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 5 - Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

February 6 - NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium.

February 13 - Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium.

MARCH

March 1-7 - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium.

March 8 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 14-16 - During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

March 16 - The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2022 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. 

March 16 - Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.

March 27 - Annual League Meeting

APRIL

April 4 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 20 - Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.

April 22 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27 - Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 27 - Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.

April 28-30 - NFL Draft

All dates and times are subject to change.

news

Mac Jones Nominated for 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

The National Football League today announced the six finalists for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. ​Winner will be elected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year.
news

Wild Card Weekend Schedule Announced

The NFL announced tonight the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Wild Card Weekend on January 15-17.
news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 18.
news

NFL Announces Week 18 Schedule Changes; New England to Face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday

The New England Patriots NFL Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to a 4:25 PM start.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17.
news

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots will offer a free, virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to eligible fans attending our January 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Shawn Smith

Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews referee Shawn Smith after the Bills vs. Patriots game on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 16.
Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/16

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Bill Belichick on the offseason: "We will evaluate everything we do"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to season-ending loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the Wild Card playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills

Matthew Slater 1/15: "This team should be proud of the strides it made"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
