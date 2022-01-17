Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Here's a quick look at some important dates on the Patriots / NFL calendar. All dates are subject to change.
JANUARY
January 22-23 - Divisional Playoff Games.
January 30 - AFC and NFC Championship Games.
FEBRUARY
February 3 - East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.
February 5 - Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.
February 6 - NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium.
February 13 - Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium.
MARCH
March 1-7 - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium.
March 8 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 14-16 - During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.
March 16 - The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2022 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
March 16 - Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.
March 27 - Annual League Meeting
APRIL
April 4 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 20 - Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.
April 22 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 27 - Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.
April 27 - Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.
April 28-30 - NFL Draft
All dates and times are subject to change.