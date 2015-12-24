Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Patriots look to manage a win in New York

"I think we just probably do the best we can to manage all those things that you talked about," Belichick responded when asked about the balance of resting players to get them healthy and still closing out the season as best as possible on the field. "They are all somewhat of a consideration and we've just got to try to balance it out. I think each part requires some thought and every decision impacts other things as well, so you just can't act independently when one thing happens when there is a residual effect to it one way or another as part of the conversation. We'll just have to do the best that we can to balance all those things out. That's something we'll have to give some thought to and get as much information as possible because there are some guys that are in various states of physical health. We'll have to work our way through all that. It's definitely a challenging situation. I wish I had a cleaner answer on it, but really we're just going to have to work it out."