Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by Carmax: Week 7 - Patriots at Jets

Are You There, Run Game?

The Patriots run game is currently ranked 18th in DVOA, their lowest ranking in 13 years. They're 26th in Open Field Yards, which are carries beyond 10 yards. This is an extreme departure for an offense that rode their running game to a Super Bowl title last season. There are plenty of different faces now, but not enough to justify this kind of drop off, especially considering the defenses they've faced. Sony Michel is averaging 3.5 yards-per-carry, a full yard below the 4.5 he averaged last season. He had nine carries for 11 yards in Week 3 against the Jets.

Two weeks ago, it looked like the run game was finding some success against the Redskins, especially in the second half, but things were once against stagnant on the short week against the Giants. So is this the week the run game gets going? Rex Burkhead could be back after missing two weeks and his presence could help loosen things up for everyone, he was more effective against the Jets the last time around. The Jets have the 9th-ranked run defense DVOA, the best run defense the Pats have seen this year. There are new parts now, including a former Jet, blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson to go with Watson. There aren't a ton of reasons to feel like this will suddenly be the breakout week for the Pats run game but one thing about those kind of games, they can sneak up on you, especially when Dante Scarnecchia is coaching the offensive line, aka the guys opening up the holes.