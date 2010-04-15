League to release 2010 regular-season schedule Tuesday

Which team will play the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in the first regular-season game? Who will Peyton Manning, Adrian Peterson, Tony Romo and Tom Brady face in their season openers with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, respectively? Who will play the New York Giants and New York Jets on Kickoff Weekend in their new stadium? When will Donovan McNabb and the Washington Redskins face the Philadelphia Eagles? Who will play in the primetime games and the Thanksgiving matchups?

These questions and many more will be answered when the 2010 NFL regular-season schedule is released in primetime.

The complete NFL schedule will be unveiled exclusively on NFL.com on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET. At the same time, NFL Network will feature a two-hour special, NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release Presented by GMC Sierra. It's a perfect occasion for "two-screen" experience with the NFL.

For fans who want to see their team's entire schedule immediately, NFL.com is the place to visit. It will be the first site with the complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all 256 regular-season games, listing opponents, sites and times. NFL.com also will include a new interactive application giving fans a voice through fan forums, rating the schedules and answering poll questions.

Fans can now view NFL.com's interactive schedule for the 2010 season at www.nfl.com/schedules/interactive. The interactive map charts team travel according to their schedules with travel distance, weather and additional information. Fans can rate their favorite team's games, overall schedule toughness, answer additional poll questions and post comments.

Other features will include analysis by NFL.com reporters and breakdowns of the schedules. NFL.com will indicate which games will be on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network. There will be printer-friendly versions of the team-by-team and week-by-week schedules.

The NFL Draft and NFL Scouting Combine have grown into highly popular events, and NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release Presented by GMC Sierra is another opportunity for fans to connect with the NFL and see for the first time where, when, and what time their favorite teams will play next season, as well as to analyze and debate the NFL schedule.

NFL Network's NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release special focuses on answering and debating the top 10 questions about the 2010 NFL schedule.

NFL Network analysts will give their perspectives on the following questions: Which teams have the hardest and easiest schedules; the top matchups, including when Peyton Manning and the Colts face his younger brother, Eli, and the Giants; the primetime games as well as players making debuts with new teams, including McNabb with the Redskins, LaDainian Tomlinson with the Jets, Julius Peppers joining Chicago's defense, and other free-agent players and head coaches moving to new teams.

Additional topics include who has the most difficult road schedule, which playoff teams have the toughest path back to the playoffs, who is playing in primetime and the most intriguing matchups.

These questions will be answered as NFL Network carries the primetime schedule show special for the second year in a row. NFL Network also will look at the top games of 2010, the NFC Championship Game rematch between the Saints and Vikings, the Colts taking on the Patriots, the Cowboys' December schedule, who has the easiest schedule to start the season and where the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft will make his debut with the St. Louis Rams.

The special concludes with early picks for who will win Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas.