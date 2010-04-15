Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

League to release 2010 regular-season schedule Tuesday

The complete NFL schedule will be unveiled exclusively on NFL.com on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

Apr 15, 2010 at 02:01 AM

Which team will play the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in the first regular-season game? Who will Peyton Manning, Adrian Peterson, Tony Romo and Tom Brady face in their season openers with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, respectively? Who will play the New York Giants and New York Jets on Kickoff Weekend in their new stadium? When will Donovan McNabb and the Washington Redskins face the Philadelphia Eagles? Who will play in the primetime games and the Thanksgiving matchups?

These questions and many more will be answered when the 2010 NFL regular-season schedule is released in primetime.

The complete NFL schedule will be unveiled exclusively on NFL.com on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET. At the same time, NFL Network will feature a two-hour special, NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release Presented by GMC Sierra. It's a perfect occasion for "two-screen" experience with the NFL.

For fans who want to see their team's entire schedule immediately, NFL.com is the place to visit. It will be the first site with the complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all 256 regular-season games, listing opponents, sites and times. NFL.com also will include a new interactive application giving fans a voice through fan forums, rating the schedules and answering poll questions.

Fans can now view NFL.com's interactive schedule for the 2010 season at www.nfl.com/schedules/interactive. The interactive map charts team travel according to their schedules with travel distance, weather and additional information. Fans can rate their favorite team's games, overall schedule toughness, answer additional poll questions and post comments.

Other features will include analysis by NFL.com reporters and breakdowns of the schedules. NFL.com will indicate which games will be on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network. There will be printer-friendly versions of the team-by-team and week-by-week schedules.

The NFL Draft and NFL Scouting Combine have grown into highly popular events, and NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release Presented by GMC Sierra is another opportunity for fans to connect with the NFL and see for the first time where, when, and what time their favorite teams will play next season, as well as to analyze and debate the NFL schedule.

NFL Network's NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release special focuses on answering and debating the top 10 questions about the 2010 NFL schedule.

NFL Network analysts will give their perspectives on the following questions: Which teams have the hardest and easiest schedules; the top matchups, including when Peyton Manning and the Colts face his younger brother, Eli, and the Giants; the primetime games as well as players making debuts with new teams, including McNabb with the Redskins, LaDainian Tomlinson with the Jets, Julius Peppers joining Chicago's defense, and other free-agent players and head coaches moving to new teams.

Additional topics include who has the most difficult road schedule, which playoff teams have the toughest path back to the playoffs, who is playing in primetime and the most intriguing matchups.

These questions will be answered as NFL Network carries the primetime schedule show special for the second year in a row. NFL Network also will look at the top games of 2010, the NFC Championship Game rematch between the Saints and Vikings, the Colts taking on the Patriots, the Cowboys' December schedule, who has the easiest schedule to start the season and where the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft will make his debut with the St. Louis Rams.

The special concludes with early picks for who will win Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is produced by the National Football League and is the most popular sports league Web site

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots This Week: Previewing the Miami Dolphins, Bengals Analysis

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 12/30: Dolphins Preview, Richard Seymour Feature, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

On a special holiday edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Captain Devin McCourty shares his read of the team, as they prepare for a playoff type New Year's Day contest in Foxboro. In addition, Owner Robert Kraft provides a once in a lifetime Game Day experience for one fan, we re-cap a special year for former Patriot Richard Seymour, and Coach Belichick warns of Miami's speed on the Belestrator.

Bill Belichick 12/30:"My focus is on the Miami Dolphins"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty and he talks about coming back after the teams recent losses. Devin also talks about playing to make it into the playoffs

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

We check in with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 17.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

