Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 09 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Learn about, donate to Matthew Slater's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Sep 09, 2021 at 11:19 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

hbd slate

It's Matthew Slater's birthday. Can we get an awwww yeah?

As a team captain, Bart Starr Award recipient and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Slater's reputation goes well beyond his Pro Bowler play. Slater is a man who is committed to pouring back into his community. He and his wife, Shahrzad, are focus their work in five areas: education, poverty and hunger, human trafficking, persecuted church and marginalized people.

To celebrate his birthday, we've compiled a list of a few of his favorite organizations to support. Learn about their work, and if you're able, consider donating in honor of Slater's birthday.

Ron Burton Training Village

As a former Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, the Slater and his family regularly visit the camp, speaking with the kids how spend their summers learning to act in love and kindness like Ron Burton Sr. The RBTV is founded in love, peace, patient and humility. With Slater's devotion to his faith, these are pillars that shape him, as well.

You can support the Ron Burton Training Village here.

Waterboys

Though Slater and Chris Long only shared an NFL field together for a season, it was certainly a special season. The Patriots defeated the Falcons in Super LI, and Long's organization, Waterboys, raised $21,744 towards a "Super Bowl well" in the week leading up to the game.

Long started Waterboys after hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in 2013. While in Tanzania, Long learned about sustainable water wells and how scarce drinking water was in the country. Two years later, Long started Waterboys by recruiting fellow NFL players to raise money for wells. Their roster has continued to grow and they now provide sustainable wells in Kenya and the United States, as well.

Slater continues to support Waterboys and his former teammate in his mission. You can learn more about Waterboys here.

International Justice Mission

Every year, NFL players are able to highlight organizations they support with My Cause, My Cleats. They rock custom cleats representing their chosen organizations. The cleats are then auctioned off to benefit those non-profits.

In the past, Slater has used this as an opportunity to shine a light on International Justice Mission, an organization dedicated to rescuing enslaved people all over the world and eliminate the slave trade.

In 2018, Slater said it was a shock to learn about the issues the organization works to combat.

"They were people who had been in situations, had helped rescue women and children, and you wouldn't think that this stuff was going on in 2018. I think that we're so blessed in the circles that we're in here, but this stuff is going on," Matthew said. "It's going on in America and it's going on globally and it really is eye opening. It really tugged at my heart strings when I heard this accounts of what was going on."

You can learn more about IJM here.

The ELISHA Project

In addition to IJM, Slater has represented a local organization as part of My Cause, My Cleats. The ELISHA Project is based in Rhode Island and aims to help provide practical needs for families in their community, like meals and clothes. However, more than physical needs, the ELISHA Project wants to provide love and hope for families going through tough times.

The organization's founder George Ortiz Jr. drew from his own life experiences to create change. As a child, he arrived home one day to find his 7-year-old brother had died due to his mother's negligence, he wrote on the organization's website. He said she was a good mother who fell on difficult times, and in adulthood, Ortiz wants to provide hope for families who are in difficult times of their own.

You can learn more about the ELISHA Project here.

Compassion International

Compassion International is an organization focused on lifting children out of poverty with Christianity at its core. Through child sponsorship, the organization takes a holistic approach to help children around the world develop on all fronts, including physical, social, economic and spiritual development. They also provide solutions for critical needs like medical emergencies, clean drinking water and disaster relief.

You can learn more about Compassion International here.

Open Doors International

Slater is a man of his faith, and so the final organization he supports is Open Doors International, an organization dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians around the world. It provides emergency relief and practical support, as well as training church leaders locally in more than 70 countries.

You can learn more about Open Doors International here.

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Celebrating Matthew Slater's birthday today, Sept. 9, with some of our favorite photos of the Patriots captain and special teams ace.

DC-112419_DS2497-watermarked
1 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
LAC011319_EJA2243-watermarked
2 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
012619-SBLIII-PlayerPics_DS0475-watermarked
3 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
121720-Practice_Silverman55-watermarked
4 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_DS0254-watermarked
5 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
IMG_2233-605652-watermarked
6 / 48
New England Patriots
TT101809_DS0403-watermarked
7 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
BB-092919_DS1028-watermarked
8 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
BB-092919_DS1049-watermarked
9 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
@DC101115_KN1945-watermarked
10 / 48
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
@TBB100517_DS1886-watermarked
11 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
PS012217PostgameLR_DS033-watermarked
12 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
080218TC-Military_EJA033-watermarked
13 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
SBLIII-020319-LAR_DS1971-watermarked
14 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
103017HalloweenParty_EJA554-watermarked
15 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
LAC-120620_Silverman3818-watermarked
16 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
060319-Specialty-Slater_EJA23-watermarked
17 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
MD-122919_DS1675-watermarked
18 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
SBXLIX_SS020115_DS2735-watermarked
19 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
NYG-082921_Adler0400-watermarked
20 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
IMG_0572-604440-watermarked
21 / 48
New England Patriots
DB-101820_Silverman0852-watermarked
22 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
BR012212_DS1930-watermarked
23 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
CB-102719-PGLR_DS620-watermarked
24 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
SBLIII-020319-LAR-PFW_EJA72-watermarked
25 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
SS-092020_Silverman0469-watermarked
26 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
060917SBLI-RC_DD1163a-watermarked
27 / 48
Photo by Dwight Darian/NE Patriots
041117-Slater03-watermarked
28 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
NYJ-102119_DS3131-watermarked
29 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
060117OTA_EJA0378-watermarked
30 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler/NE PATIOTS
slaterBR011010_JM0831-0560693-watermarked
31 / 48
Photo by Maria Lysaker
MD-122020_Silverman0663-watermarked
32 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
KCC-120819_EJA0597a-watermarked
33 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
SBLV-020721-HealthCareHeroes_Darian104-watermarked
34 / 48
Photo by Dwight Darian
CB-102719_EJA0685-watermarked
35 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
NYG-082921_Silverman3790-watermarked
36 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
SBXLIX_SS020115_KN2451-watermarked
37 / 48
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
BB-092919_DS0715a-watermarked
38 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
Ron-Burton-2013-Matthew-Slater-03-watermarked
39 / 48
New England Patriots
MD-122919_EJA2290a-watermarked
40 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
013017Sendoff_DS615-watermarked
41 / 48
Photo by David Silverman
060319-Specialty-Slater_EJA91-watermarked
42 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
NYG083117_EJA448a-watermarked
43 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
SBLIII-020319-LAR-Postgame_EJA0103-watermarked
44 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
HT-112220_Lysaker3345-watermarked
45 / 48
Photo by Maria Lysaker/2018 LysakerPhotography
103017HalloweenParty_EJA557-watermarked
46 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler
NYJ-102119_EJA2749-watermarked
47 / 48
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_DS1950-watermarked
48 / 48
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

The Patriots Foundation honors local community heroes at its annual Patriots Premiere event Tuesday night. 
news

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

For his work and dedication to the New England community, Lawrence Guy was named the 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient. 
news

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

A new Patriot and two legends competed on "Celebrity Family Feud" Sunday night. 
news

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Devin McCourty rocked his Carli Lloyd Team U.S.A. jersey to honor the "Rutgers living legend."
news

Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

Watch the incredible in-game moment. 
news

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Cam Newton gifts Patriots fans game balls in Philly, and their reactions are too pure. 
news

Guy family, Patriots Foundation host backpack giveaway events for local students

In the span of a few days, Lawrence Guy and the Patriots Foundation hosted two events to provide local students returning to school with the supplies they'll need. 
news

Bill Belichick presented Emmy for NFL 100 All-Time Team show

Eight rings and an Emmy. Casual, Coach. 
news

Learn about, donate to some of Devin McCourty's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

news

Eight years later, Patriots fan hasn't forgotten Devin McCourty's kindness to her late stepfather 

When Kelsey Cunningham's stepfather was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, she would do anything to make him smile -- like reach out to Devin McCourty. 
news

Patriots Platelet Pedalers complete Pan Mass Challenge, honoring Tracy Sormanti 

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers hit the road last weekend for the Pan-Mass Challenge, honoring late Patriots Cheer Director Tracy Sormanti along the way. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Notebook: Harris carries on as opener approaches

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Learn about, donate to Matthew Slater's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Miami Dolphins Playmakers

Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Miami Dolphins offensive playmakers ahead of their week 1 matchup.

Jakobi Meyers 9/9: 'We have a great coaching staff that will put us in the right play'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, September 9, 2021..

Kraft Family unveils 9/11 memorial garden at Patriot Place

The Kraft family, New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Patriot Place have teamed up to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001 with a memorial garden featuring a semi-circle of six flowering trees, representing the six New England states, and a commemorative bronze plaque.

Adrian Phillips on Miami receivers 9/9: 'They have a good combination of size and speed' 

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Brandon Bolden 9/9: 'I'm excited to get back to football' 

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Damien Harris 9/9: 'Overall we are trying to develop a great team chemistry' 

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising