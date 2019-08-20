Locking in on the final 6 Patriots positional battles

Tight End - Matt Lacosse & Lance Kendricks

Lacosse returned to practice on Monday after being injured in Week 1 against the Lions. That was a great sign and takes some of the pressure off of needing Kendricks to step up and show he can hold things down for the month of September while Ben Watson is suspended. Kendricks had a holding penalty in the end zone against the Titans that resulted in a safety, but had a good catch-and-run and some solid run blocking.

Lacosse didn't exactly set the world on fire early in camp before getting hurt either. He still has much to prove, and with just 500K guaranteed his contract doesn't make him a lock either. There might be two tight end roster spots available but few Patriots make the team by default. In what remains as the biggest positional question mark on the roster, having one or both of these guys step up would be the perfect final boost the team needs before cutdowns. Eric Saubert, acquired from Atlanta via trade earlier this summer, could be a dark horse contender but has yet to make splash and figures his opportunities to drop now that Lacosse is back.