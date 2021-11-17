Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 17 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

Nov 17, 2021 at 12:34 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

judon davis
Photo by Angelique Fiske

Matthew Judon and Carl Davis Jr. go way back. Long before they were Patriots teammates and even before they were Ravens teammates, Judon and Davis had a special friendship.

Judon's college roommate was a friend of Davis's from high school, and while that relationship has been beneficial in a locker room setting, it also has been a springboard for the two to do good away from the football field. On Nov. 16, Judon and Davis hosted an event at the YMCA in Roxbury, giving away 500 turkeys and all the fixings to families in the neighborhood.

This kind of event is a product of that friendship.

"We just kind of have a bond," Judon said. "We're both men of faith, so giving back was in our nature. We didn't have something as big as this in Baltimore, but we both still tried to just pour into the community and give to the needy."

Judon and Davis donated money to the Greater Boston Food Bank to buy all 500 meals, and Hydrate the Hood provided cups that alkalinize water to all families who attended.

Davis said this is just a small way to give back to the fanbase that supports the team every week.

"This is good to be connected with the community," Davis said. "We do a lot of work on the field, but we want to do work off of the field as well, just to be able to support the community and give back in a way. On Sundays, they support us, so this is our way of giving back to them."

Even though both Judon and Davis are still relatively new to New England, with COVID, it has made it difficult to truly get to know their new football home. Judon said it's nice to be able to get out and meet folks at events like this one, but ultimately, it's about making sure those who came through the line were able to have everything they needed for a great day with their family.

"I'm just happy that they can come out and we can give some stuff that they need for them to spend time with their family. Thanksgiving is a time that a lot of people come together as a family and kind of just tell jokes, stories and laugh," Judon said. "Now might be the first time in two years that you get to see your family. We can just help bring that together ... and bridge a gap and fill some vacancies that's needed. That's what we came out here to do."

Related Content

news

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Mac Jones talked about his former career as a child model/actor on WEEI Monday. 
news

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

The Gillette Stadium field crew has a new furry face. 
news

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

After a record-setting touchdown drought, no one was happier for Jakobi Meyers than his teammates.
news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
news

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Susan Kearney started a bucket list to visit every NFL stadium to see the Patriots play with her husband, Richard. After Richard passed away, Susan continued on in his honor, and last Sunday, she finished her emotional journey. 
news

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

On his weekly WEEI appearance, Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late Red Sox legend. 
news

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Patriots Nation 'showed out' for the game in L.A., and it didn't go unnoticed. 
news

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Josh Uche talked about his foundation and the importance of mental health resources specifically for athletes in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

McCourtys host trivia night with Patriots teammates for Tackle Sickle Cell 

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted their annual Tackle Sickle Cell fundraising event. 
news

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Kendrick Bourne and his teammates reflect on his TD throw. 
news

Damien Harris explains fastest run of the day to celebrate J.J. Taylor's first touchdown

Damien Harris had two touchdowns of his own today, but he was more excited to see J.J. Taylor score his first career touchdown. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Steve Belichick on Matt Ryan 11/17: "There is always an element of extended plays"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Cam Achord on punt returns 11/17: "Make sure you make smart decisions"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Press Pass: Patriots preparing for the Falcons on a short week

Patriots players Mac Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their preparations for their week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on November 18, 2021.

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a successful screen pass

In this week's coffee with the coach presented by Dunkin', Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick answers a fan question on how to execute a successful screen pass.

Trent Brown on Falcons 11/16: "Experienced, explosive defense"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising