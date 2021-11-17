Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

Matthew Judon and Carl Davis Jr. go way back. Long before they were Patriots teammates and even before they were Ravens teammates, Judon and Davis had a special friendship.

Judon's college roommate was a friend of Davis's from high school, and while that relationship has been beneficial in a locker room setting, it also has been a springboard for the two to do good away from the football field. On Nov. 16, Judon and Davis hosted an event at the YMCA in Roxbury, giving away 500 turkeys and all the fixings to families in the neighborhood.

This kind of event is a product of that friendship.

"We just kind of have a bond," Judon said. "We're both men of faith, so giving back was in our nature. We didn't have something as big as this in Baltimore, but we both still tried to just pour into the community and give to the needy."

Judon and Davis donated money to the Greater Boston Food Bank to buy all 500 meals, and Hydrate the Hood provided cups that alkalinize water to all families who attended.

Davis said this is just a small way to give back to the fanbase that supports the team every week.

"This is good to be connected with the community," Davis said. "We do a lot of work on the field, but we want to do work off of the field as well, just to be able to support the community and give back in a way. On Sundays, they support us, so this is our way of giving back to them."

Even though both Judon and Davis are still relatively new to New England, with COVID, it has made it difficult to truly get to know their new football home. Judon said it's nice to be able to get out and meet folks at events like this one, but ultimately, it's about making sure those who came through the line were able to have everything they needed for a great day with their family.