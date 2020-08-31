Official website of the New England Patriots

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Aug 31, 2020 at 05:28 PM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Matthew Slater and Brian Hoyer are the latest Patriots to weigh in on the on-going conversations about racism in this country as athletes across leagues continue to speak up.

After months of protests and conversations about racism, Slater and Hoyer both said as a team, they've talked in-depth about the state of the world.

"We're human beings, we look at situations, we see people hurting. We see our people, Black people, hurting, and your heart breaks, certainly," Slater said. "You feel empathy and you're able to identify with those feelings, it's really hard to explain at all, but we're trying to navigate it day by day."

As a white man, Hoyer said he has listened to his Black teammates explain what they've been through, from explaining to their children how to behave around police officers to blatant discrimination.

"When we talked the other day and you hear those guys speak, I don't know how anybody can sit there and hear the cries from the Black community and not say, 'We're with you,'" Hoyer said. "I know we have a unique perspective being football players and interacting with guys of different color, race, religion, whatever it might be on any day, and I always look at how fortunate we are to get to come together as one and see that we all have differences, and that's ok, that we embrace people's differences."

Slater said these conversations offer a chance for teammates to understand each other better on a fundamental level.

"It's been a time for our team to really come together and grow as we learn from one another about each other's experiences growing up and about each other's experiences in America," Slater said. "I think that has been very meaningful and powerful for our team when you consider what we're trying to accomplish here and that is bringing a group of individuals together to become one."

Advertising