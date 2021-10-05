Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

Now, she is the voice of the Renegades, serving as the team's announcer. She is beloved by the team and their loyal fans, known for her energetic spirit, colorful commentary and her famous pulled pork, which is sold at the concession stands on game days. Back in July, Schwartzie even flew out to Canton, Ohio, with the Renegades on the Patriots team plane to their third-straight (and sixth overall) championship.

She is already the heartbeat of one New England football team, and now the fanbase of the other is learning exactly who Schwartzie is.

Having played on both the offensive and defensive line, it isn't a surprise Schwartzie was hoping for some pressure on Brady.

"I think we've seen in the past that when Brady's rushed and hurried, you get on his nerves," she said. "He's not going to play as well. I don't know if it's getting into his psyche or what but you get to him, literally and figuratively."

While much of the reaction has been positive, Schwartzie said there were a few trolling comments, as is to be expected on social media.

"There are definitely some people who are like, 'I bet this person has never even played football,'" she said. "Nope, I've played for three years and got two championship rings. How about you?"

All in all, Schwartzie is taking her newfound fame in stride and with good humor.