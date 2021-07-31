Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and the Kraft Center for Community Health will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Gillette Stadium events through Sunday, Aug. 8. Dates and times for the clinics listed below. The Kraft Center for Community Health staff will administer the vaccine and assist with the coordination of the second dose.

The Patriots are offering COVID-19 vaccines at three training camp practices over the next several days. Fans who are administered a vaccination will receive a $25 food voucher for training camp concessions and free admission to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon.