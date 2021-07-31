Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccination site at camp for fans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and the Kraft Center for Community Health will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Gillette Stadium events through Sunday, Aug. 8. Dates and times for the clinics listed below. The Kraft Center for Community Health staff will administer the vaccine and assist with the coordination of the second dose.

The Patriots are offering COVID-19 vaccines at three training camp practices over the next several days. Fans who are administered a vaccination will receive a $25 food voucher for training camp concessions and free admission to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon.

The Revolution are offering their vaccination clinic as part of the "Get a Shot, Take a Shot" initiative. Fans who receive the vaccine on-site that day will be granted access to a special post-match shot on goal on the Gillette Stadium field. Vaccination clinics during Revs matches will take place on the Gillette Stadium concourse bridge adjacent to the lighthouse, beginning when gates open, and run through the 60th minute of play.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS AT GILLETTE STADIUM EVENTS

PATRIOTS PRACTICES

(Gates open at 8:30 a.m.)

  • Saturday, July 31
  • Wednesday, August 4
  • Thursday, August 5

REVOLUTION HOME MATCHES

  • Wednesday, August 4  vs. Nashville SC  at  7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 8 vs. Philadelphia Union at 6:00 p.m.

ABOUT THE KRAFT CENTER FOR COMMUNITY HEALTH

The Kraft Center for Community Health at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) is focused on leading innovation in community health. The Center was established in 2011 by a generous gift from Robert Kraft to expand access to high-quality, cost-effective health care for disadvantaged individuals and families. Kraft has focused the Kraft Center's initiatives on expanding access to high quality, frontline services to populations in need. For more information visit http://www.kraftcommunityhealth.org/.

