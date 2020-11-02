Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston kicks things off this morning his with report card from the Bills game. The running backs had the best grade while the linebackers had the worst. Colleague Tom E. Curran still thinks the team should stick with Newton at quarterback.

After the disappointing loss, WEEI's Andy Hart turns his eye toward the future, and specifically on getting one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the draft.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard just doesn't think the Patriots have the talent to compete this season, casting a critical eye on the personnel missteps in recent years that have left the cupboard too sparse.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic tries to figure out where the 2020 Patriots go from here, including some thoughts on their position at the trade deadline, which comes tomorrow.