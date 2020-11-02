Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

Nov 02, 2020

Nov 02, 2020 at 07:39 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston kicks things off this morning his with report card from the Bills game. The running backs had the best grade while the linebackers had the worst. Colleague Tom E. Curran still thinks the team should stick with Newton at quarterback.

After the disappointing loss, WEEI's Andy Hart turns his eye toward the future, and specifically on getting one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the draft.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard just doesn't think the Patriots have the talent to compete this season, casting a critical eye on the personnel missteps in recent years that have left the cupboard too sparse.

Karen Guregian takes a positive look at receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had a breakout game, his best as a pro. Meyers led the team with six catches for 58 yards, including a clutch third-down catch on the final drive. Guregian also examines some of the coaching decisions made against the Bills. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe points out a solid effort from J.C. Jackson, who had this third-straight game with an interception, while Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal has more on another 100-yard game from Damien Harris that included his first career touchdown.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic tries to figure out where the 2020 Patriots go from here, including some thoughts on their position at the trade deadline, which comes tomorrow.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media offers his 10 things we learned about the Patriots from their fourth-straight loss.

