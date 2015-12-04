News Blitz 12/04: Bill Belichick's film tactics in focus

Each Wednesday during the season Bill Belichick uses his midweek press conference to spew the impressive statistics and strengths of that week's upcoming opponent. He did just that this week with Chip Kelly's Eagles (4-7), a team that's allowed 45 points and five touchdown passes in each of its last to losses.

The Boston Globe *notes that New England wide receiver Brandon LaFell talked on Thursday about how Belichick never shows his team an opponent's bad plays. But Belichick himself disputed that fact, vehemently via the *Globe, in his Friday morning presser: "You should ask Brandon LaFell if I've ever shown any of our opponents missing a tackle. Just ask him that."

The Globe has a unique story on Alan Branch, who is enjoying maybe his best NFL season, and his off-the-beaten-path personality.

ESPN says Patriots impressive offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may be the top head coaching candidate in the NFL, although there is no certainty he wants to leave New England.

FoxSports.com offers up six points leading into the Patriots game Sunday against the Eagles.

NJ.com has Kelly stating the obvious as the Eagles coach says Brady and Belichick are first-ballot Hall of Famers.