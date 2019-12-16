News Blitz 12/16: Bengals win roundup

Tom E. Curran says this win over the Bengals can mean whatever you want it to, whether the Pats are back on track or if this was just a layup against a terrible team. Colleague Nick Goss takes an updated look at the playoff picture.

Phil Perry takes a deep dive on the film that shows how Stephon Gilmore knew to jump routes and make two interceptions against the Bengals. Perry also takes a look at N'Keal Harry's day that wasn't big on the stat sheet but was his best performance as a Patriots so far.

PatsPulpit breaks down the snap totals from the win, including reduced roles for Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett.

Jeff Howe thinks that with McDaniels and Brady, anything is possible in the playoffs. Mike Reiss says this win bought them some more time to figure things out.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe has Danny Shelton's fourth-down stop sparking a defensive turnaround, while Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald still sees a sputtering passing offense.

Zach Cox didn't forget about J.C. Jackson's two-interception day and breaks down the corner's catching skills being a key.