News Blitz 2/19: Finding free agents and rookies with Patriots potential

Phil Perry runs down a bunch of post-Brady options, starting with Jarrett Stidham and ending with an array of free agents and potential draft picks. Would the Patriots kick the tires on a veteran who never quite lived up to their potential like Marcus Mariota or would they invest some significant money in a starter like Phillip Rivers or Teddy Bridgewater? Nothing seems like a slam dunk and that's not even including a rookie who'd be best off sitting for a year.

Mike Reiss of ESPN speaks with Jim Nagy, former Patriots scout and current Senior Bowl executive director about the tight ends who were on display last month in Mobile. After avoiding the tight end position entirely in the draft last year it's a position of major need once again. Greg Bedard thinks the team might have to get creative to fill their sizable need at tight end.

Meanwhile Jeff Howe takes his own deep dive into the draft, finding some good fits for the Patriots, and Andy Hart continues his State of the Patriots series, this time focusing on the wide receiver group.

Patrick Dunne of NBC Sports Boston says we won't be hearing much about an easy schedule for the Patriots in 2020, they'll play the hardest slate in the league, including games against both Super Bowl teams, as well as the Ravens and Seahawks.