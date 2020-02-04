News Blitz 2/4: Will he stay or will he go?

Even throughout Super Bowl week the top story in the NFL was right here in New England. The future of Tom Brady remains the focal point of football, with virtually everyone weighing in on how the saga might play out over the next six weeks.

Brady is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins March 18, but there will be loads of speculation between now and then.

The Athletic says the Brady sweepstakes is wide open.

The Boston Globe looks at some ways the Patriots can retool to make a run next season. The Boston Herald doesn't seem to think it will be all that easy, claiming the team has some work to do to catch up to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl, coupled with the Patriots scheduled trip to Kansas City next year, means there’s a chance the teams could kick off the 2020 season.