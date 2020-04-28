News Blitz 4/28: Resetting the roster post-draft, Develin tributes

Mike Reiss of ESPN takes a closer look at the Patriots decision not to spend major draft capital on the receiver position and how it seems Bill Belichick is expecting a big year two jump from some of those already on the roster.

Andrew Callahan takes an early look at the Patriots upcoming positional battles. Hopefully they'll be done on the field and not virtually!

PFF has JJ Taylor as the number six ranked undrafted rookie signing. Despite his small stature, Taylor runs with the aggression and power of a big man. He would be a lot of fun to watch in training camp.

Andy Hart of WEEI has it being a rough year for the Patriots to have a glaring tight end need. The team took the second and fourth drafted players at the position.

Despite what seems like a reset year for the Patriots, at least at the quarterback position, gambling odds still have them in the top quarter of the league. Ben Volin breaks down why and it has a lot to do with the head coach.