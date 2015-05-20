Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon May 31 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

News Blitz 5/20: Patriots, Robert Kraft to forgo appeal

May 20, 2015 at 04:23 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

As expected, the entire football world and most of the sports world was focused on the NFL meetings that opened up Tuesday outside of San Francisco.

That interest revolved around the league's ongoing Deflategate controversy. And Patriots owner Robert Kraft took the bull by the horns by holding a press briefing early yesterday afternoon in which he declared that he and his team would not appeal the punishment put forth by the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

A transcript of Kraft's decision can be found here, while full video of is here.

The Boston Globe breaks down Kraft's decision not to appeal. Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy says that Kraft choosing not to fight the league of which he is a faithful member was a sign that, "The battle is over, Patriot fans. And the war has been lost."

The* Globe* notes that the NFLPA will still proceed with its appeal of Tom Brady's punishment, and that it has formally asked for Goodell to recuse himself from the proceedings.

In actual football related news out of the NFL meetings, the league voted to move the line of scrimmage for PATs back to the 15. While a Globe notebook from California details the ongoing possibility that the Chargers and/or Raiders could move to L.A.

The Boston Herald quotes former Patriots left tackle Matt Light saying that he believes Kraft's decision was part of a deal to eliminate Brady's own four-game suspension. The Herald also has some other ex-Patriots struggling with the fact that their former team is "giving up" its fight.

"I didn't anticipate him giving up the fight on that one," Troy Brown told the Herald.

The Herald says it's stunning to see Kraft "cave to the NFL" but also that the owner "did the right thing." Either way, the Herald also accurately points out that Kraft must now "face angry Patriots fans." The Herald also has other NFL owners lauding Kraft's "smart" move to retreat.

The Providence Journal passes along Chandler Jones supporting his quarterback and owner in an appearance in Rhode Island on Tuesday. The paper also offers its news story on Kraft's press conference and decision not to appeal.

ESPNBoston.com says that Kraft simply isn't wired for a fight with the NFL. The site breaks down Kraft's decision and how it might affect Brady.

ESPNBoston.com relays that the Patriots hosted free agent CB Tarell Brown on a visit on Tuesday.

CSNNE.com offers a defense of Kraft, if he even needs it. CSNNE also says that Kraft "did the right thing for the wrong people" and that he "took the fight out of Patriots fans."

WEEI.com says Kraft was "right to stand down." Now, WEEI says, it's time for the Patriots and the league to make a deal on Brady.

Pro Football Talk rumor and gossip collector Mike Florio appeared on WEEI's airwaves Wednesday morning and clearly believes that Kraft's decision came as part of some sort of deal with the NFL.

NFL.com looks at who might benefit from the PAT rules change, with Rob Gronkowski getting an honorable mention. The league site also passes along kickers and coaches reacting to the change.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

The versatile defensive back figures to play multiple roles in Patriots' experienced secondary.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Matthew Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players about drug and alcohol addiction in the NFL.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.

Latest News

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising