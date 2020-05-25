Patriots News Blitz 5/25: Virtual offseason presents problems

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the NFL offseason unlike any other in league history, with teams being forced to meet online as systems are implemented away from the football field. It has forced coaches and players to learn in different ways while we try to figure out how to resume our daily lives.

The Boston Herald looks at some of the ways the unusual circumstances might help – and hurt – the Patriots efforts to prepare for the 2020 season.

The Boston Sports Journal believes teams have been better with their discipline when it comes to managing the cap and the lack of on-field work will limit the names available in the post-June 1 cuts this season.

The Boston Globe looks at why Auburn's undrafted free agent wideout Will Hastings has the look of a Patriots receiver.

Albert Breer's MMQB post has comments about Tom Brady’s 2021 documentary. Meanwhile, Peter King looks at minority hires and some potential rule changes for the upcoming season in his weekly Football Morning in America column.