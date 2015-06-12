News Blitz 6/12: Plenty of Patriots OTA coverage

The Patriots are winding down the team's spring work. Thursday the media had its final access to voluntary OTA practice prior to next week's mandatory three-day mini-camp at Gillette Stadium.

The final OTA session brought plenty of news to report, including Malcolm Butler talking about his return to practice action as well as a flurry of roster moves led by the reported signing of veteran free agent backup quarterback Matt Flynn.

The Boston Globe leads things off saying that Bill Belichick's sidelining of Butler for a couple weeks of OTA workouts as punishment for arriving late to Gillette Stadium due to a missed flight "might have gone too far." The Globe notes that Scott Chandler could add an interesting wrinkle to the passing attack in New England, while the paper's Patriots notebook also passes along the reported Flynn signing.

The Globe also has a story on a lawsuit regarding the technology that the NFL used to track players on the field last season.

The Boston Herald says that while he's back on the practice field, Butler isn't a "secondary savior" for the Patriots. New England's assistant coaches had one of their rare meetings with the press this week with the Herald noting that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has to work with the uncertainty of potentially playing games without Tom Brady to open the coming season.