News Blitz 6/19: Mini-camp recap

Jun 19, 2015 at 04:44 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Bill Belichick decided to cancel the final practice of mini-camp but before he and the rest of the team disappeared for several weeks he offered some interesting thoughts. ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss relays a few of them.

Shalise Manza Young of the Boston Globe has Dominique Easley getting up to speed in his second season.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald is waiting for training camp to answer some burning questions.

The Herald's Adam Kurkjian talks with Aaron Dobson, who is healthy and on the field this spring. Meanwhile Jeff Howe of the Herald says Brady being Brady means everyone is on their toes.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal says Jake Bequette is providing depth at tight end.

The Worcester Telegram's Rich Garven says Alan Branch provides a huge presence on the Patriots defensive line.

Kevin Duffy of the* Springfield Republican* has Belichick talking about free agent corner Robert McClain. Duffy also offers five predictions for the season.

Phil Perry of CSNNE.com has been impressed with Danny Amendola.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

